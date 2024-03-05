3 reasons why CSK need not worry despite Devon Conway's injury ahead of IPL 2024

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have suffered an early blow ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League, with Devon Conway set to be out of action for eight weeks.

It means that Conway will likely miss the first half of the franchise league, assuming his recovery progresses as expected. The left-hander has been earmarked for surgery on his left thumb and is facing a race against time to be fit for the business end of the IPL.

Chennai aren't the kind of franchise to replace Conway even if he's absent for a large portion of the campaign. While the batter, who scored 672 runs in IPL 2023 at an average of 51.69 and a strike rate of 139.71, will be missed, the Super Kings have enough in the tank to make up for his absence.

Here are three reasons why CSK need not worry despite Devon Conway's injury ahead of IPL 2024.

#3 CSK have enough experience and spin hitting even without Devon Conway

Daryl Mitchell looks on.

There are two main things Devon Conway offers to the CSK setup. On their home track in Chepauk, he's a valuable addition due to his spin-handling abilities and consistency. Moreover, he brings with him a ton of experience, something the Men in Yellow have always valued.

However, CSK have enough players who can contribute those two things after the IPL 2024 auction. Their new overseas acquisitions, Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra, are good players of spin. Mitchell, in particular, has played tons of cricket at the highest level and has excellent footwork to succeed on turning tracks.

The rest of the batting lineup, including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube, have many of the same qualities. Conway's absence will be mitigated due to that.

#2 Conway's absence would give the Super Kings plenty of flexibility with their overseas combination

CSK's Sri Lankan duo celebrate: IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings

Apart from Devon Conway, CSK have many quality overseas options to fall back on. Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, Mitchell Santner and Matheesha Pathirana are all contenders to be a part of the playing XII.

While Pathirana and Theekshana are essentially guaranteed to start, the Super Kings will have plenty of flexibility regarding the other two spots. If they want a direct replacement for Conway, they could use Ravindra as an opener while also getting some overs from the left-arm spinner.

He isn't the only Kiwi left-arm spinner on the roster, with Santner providing an excellent alternative if CSK want to add some beef to their bowling department instead. Moeen Ali is the only out-and-out off-spinner in the squad, so he has a serious case to be picked as well.

Mitchell, meanwhile, is a versatile player who can bat anywhere in the line-up while being a safe fielder. Having been picked for a huge amount at the IPL 2024 auction, the experienced Blackcaps batter could play a central role for the five-time champions this year.

Without Conway, the possibility of many combinations, which can be filtered according to the conditions and opposition, has opened up for CSK.

#1 CSK have enough opener backups, and some of them are in good form

Rachin Ravindra is in a purple patch: New Zealand v Australia - Men's 1st Test: Day 4

Ravindra has been in excellent form across formats lately. While his T20 game is still a work in progress, he could be a straight swap for Conway at the top of the order. Mitchell is capable of opening the batting too, being a good player of swing and seam.

CSK have options apart from their new recruits, too. Rahane has opened the innings on countless occasions in the IPL, while Moeen's best season with the bat for the Super Kings came when he was sent in to maximize the powerplay.

Chennai need not fret without Conway, as they have a fair amount of opening options, some of whom are in good nick at the moment. They can take a call based on how they want the rest of their line-up to shape up.

