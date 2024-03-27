3 reasons why CSK are the team to beat in IPL 2024

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have raced off to a perfect start in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), securing two wins out of as many games so far. The defending champions have had a great beginning to life under Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain.

While it was a known fact that CSK would be a major threat, especially in home conditions, the extent of their wrath was made aware with a dominating display against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday.

Even after losing the toss, the defending champions were superior by far across all departments and humbled Shubman Gill and company. Their prowess has been bolstered by the players' fine form, particularly Shivam Dube and the bowling department.

With momentum under their belt, CSK will be raring to prolong it, especially in away conditions. Despite battling a minor injury crisis, the five-time champions have gone through it quite unscathed, and with Matheesha Pathirana returning and bowling at his best straightaway, their threat has increased tenfold.

CSK have shown in the early stages of the tournament that they are the side to beat and their position in the points table justifies the same. On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why that is the case.

#1 They have all the bases possibly imagined covered

CSK, in trademark fashion, have not made any glaring changes to their playing XI from last season. Rachin Ravindra and Sameer Rizvi's inclusion in place of Devon Conway and Ambati Rayudu being the sole ones, that too because of unavoidable circumstances.

The title-winning side already had all of their bases covered, with the previous edition being a viable proof of the same. Apart from SunRisers Hyderabad perhaps, CSK have the best overseas contingent on the bench, showcasing strength, and also an indicator that their levels will not drop even if they have to change their combination.

The presence of players like Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, and Shardul Thakur on the bench is of great assurance. Even though CSK have a reputation of giving players lengthy ropes, they have the luxury of a stacked bench to consider any sort of change without impacting the strength and balance of the side.

Speaking of balance, Chennai got a couple of overs out of Daryl Mitchell in the middle overs against GT, giving them the luxury to use both their specialist death overs to close out the game. Having such an option is truly a gift for any captain, and although it may not be witnessed in all of the games, it remains an option to go to.

In terms of bowling, they have sorted out their candidates for the powerplay, middle overs, and death overs, with quality maintained throughout without any lag. The situation is the same with the bat as well, with a designated player set for each batting position in the order, which is not only quite flexible, but also deep.

#2 CSK's unique approach

CSK's approach, particularly with the bat, is as far away from individualism as it can get. The defending champions have piled on 382 runs across two matches so far, yet the highest individual score is only 51. Whereas, if you look at the strike rate, five innings had a strike rate in excess of 200, which makes all of the difference in the world.

By extending the batting depth, with credible options like MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja at the back end, what CSK have done is reduce the price of each wicket, for the greater good. This gives the batters the license to go hard from the word go, with an anchor like Ruturaj Gaikwad present at the other end, who himself can unleash after a particular point in time, provided there are wickets in hand.

As a result, the side are not overly dependent on one single batter, and do not feel the need to switch gears at any stage of the innings. The role clarity and the freedom provided to the players is what really drives this approach. It has already paid dividends for the side in the past, and will continue to do so.

#3 Plethora of match-winners

CSK have players among their ranks who can turn the game around for the franchise in any given situation. If the ball moves, you can count on Chahar to deliver early breakthroughs more often than not, and if there is a need to defend a tense situation in the end, CSK have got Pathirana for it.

Furthermore, if the team need control in the middle overs, they have Jadeja for the same. The same situation is relatable when it comes to the batters as well, as they can be entrusted to see out any sort of situation.

The fact that these players step up more often than not, is what makes the defending champions different from the rest. Their fielding also stands out as a huge factor, and while it may not make the headlines among the other virtues, it deserves a mention of its own, considering its importance.