3 reasons why DC can win IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) began their IPL 2025 journey with a thrilling one-wicket victory over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, March 24. They snatched a win from the jaws of defeat to gain momentum at the start of their campaign.

Batting first, Lucknow put up a challenging total of 209/8 on the board. In reply, DC had a horror start as they were reduced to 7/3 inside two overs. Things got worse as they continued losing wickets and lost half the side with just 65 runs on the board.

However, in what was a sensational turnaround, key knocks from Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam and Ashutosh Sharma eventually helped them chase down the target with just a solitary wicket and three deliveries to spare.

DC finished sixth last year and failed to make the playoffs. Moreover, they have never won the IPL trophy even once so far. While they seem to have a solid squad this season, starting their campaign with a win will boost their morale going forward.

Can Delhi finally lay their hands on the coveted IPL trophy? Here are three reasons why they certainly can.

#3 DC have depth in their batting

DC have built a strong batting unit this season. With power-hitters such as Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs, they also have stability with the likes of KL Rahul, Karun Nair and skipper Axar Patel himself among others.

They have a long and deep batting line-up, which was evident in their first game of the season as well. Despite being five down for 65 at one stage, they went on to chase down 210 runs successfully with batting till No. 8 in the order.

This depth can certainly play a huge factor as there will be several games like these where the top or middle order will falter under pressure. If their lower middle order can step up consistently like this, it will make them a tough batting unit.

#2 Experienced bowling unit

A conscious effort was made by DC to build a potent bowling unit during the mega auction. They have among the strongest bowling line-ups this season with a good balance of spinners and fast bowlers.

Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel are the experienced spinners while the pace attack has names who bring immense experience too such as Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma and T Natarajan.

The importance of experienced names in the bowling unit reflected in how they pulled things back after Lucknow were on an onslaught against them. Mitchell Starc bagged three wickets while Kuldeep returned with figures of 2/20 from his four overs. Axar Patel also bowled a key spell, giving away only 18 runs from his three overs.

#1 Youngsters stepping up under pressure

DC's biggest strength this season, that can lead them to their maiden IPL title, could be their youngsters stepping up under pressure. During a massive run-chase, their batters at the top failed and it looked as though the game was done and dusted.

However, Tristan Stubbs (34 off 22), Vipraj Nigam (39 off 15) and Ashutosh Sharma (66 not out off 31) ensured that they fought till the end and got over the line.

They delivered under pressure and got the job done without the contribution of seniors like Faf du Plessis and Axar Patel. KL Rahul also missed the game and when he returns, along with the seniors also stepping up, DC will become a far stronger team.

