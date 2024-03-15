3 reasons why DC signing Jake Fraser-McGurk for IPL 2024 is the right move 

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have made a tweak in the squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, adding young Australian sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk as a replacement player for Lungi Ngidi.

On Friday, March 15, DC's official Instagram handle posted an update, confirming that Fraser-McGurk will don their colours this season. The Delhi-based franchise was dealt two severe blows in a space of just couple of days.

First, Harry Brook, who was signed for ₹4 crore, pulled out from the tournament due to the death of his grandmother in February. DC have now confirmed that Lungi Ngidi, who sustained a back injury during SA20 2024, is yet to recover and will miss the entire IPL 2024 season.

While Brook's replacement is yet to be announced, Fraser-McGurk will add a new dimension to the Capitals' team, who look to clinch their maiden IPL title.

Here, we discuss three reasons why we feel that including Jake Fraser-McGurk might turn out to be a right move for DC.

#1 He brings an X-factor to the side

Australia v West Indies - Men's ODI Series: Game 3

Predominantly an aggressive batter, who likes to take charge of the proceedings, Jake Fraser-McGurk would certainly bring an X-factor to the Capitals, who somewhat lacked an indentity last season.

While DC already boasts a strong top-order, having the likes of David Warner, Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh, adding Fraser-McGurk would elevate their batting prowess further.

Last year in October, the 21-year-old smashed a 29-ball hundred, breaking AB de Villiers' record for the fastest List-A century ever. Fraser-McGurk hammered 13 sixes during his magnificent innings of 125 off only 38 balls. He struck at a ridiculous strike rate of 328.94 during that innings.

Even in the recent Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24, he top-scored for his franchise Melbourne Renegades as he hit 257 runs at a strike rate of 158.64 across nine innings.

While finding him a slot at the top-order might be a task for the team management, his inclusion certainly means that Delhi have added an exciting player.

#2 Playing under Ponting's tutelage might be beneficial for him

Ricky Ponting, David Warner and Sourav Ganguly

Being a young Australian prodigy, it might turn out to be beneficial for Fraser-McGurk to have Ricky Ponting as his head coach at the Delhi Capitals.

Ponting, who is one of the greatest ever to play for Australia, has been with the Capitals since 2018, when the franchise appointed him as the head coach.

Playing under Ponting's tutelage would give the perfect opportunity for Fraser-McGurk, who will look pick the Australian legend's brain during the course of the high-pressure tournament.

Following Fraser-McGurk's international debut against the West Indies earlier this year, Ponting lavished praise on the youngster and even compared him to David Warner in terms of talent.

Having a talented youngster with whom you can connect, is always an exciting prospect for any coach. Moreover, the presence of Warner, Mitchell Marsh and James Hopes (bowling coach) in the team would definitely help Fraser-McGurk to ease into his maiden IPL season.

#3 He looked menacing while playing in subcontinent conditions

Jake Fraser-McGurk while batting for the Dubai Capitals

It is always intriguing to see how an overseas batter fares while playing in subcontinent conditions. While the sample size is small, Fraser-McGurk looked sublime when he batted during the ILT20 earlier this year.

He featured in three games for Delhi Capitals' franchise, Dubai Capitals, and made 109 runs at an immaculate strike rate of 213.73, including a half-century. In one of the games against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR), the right-hander clobbered a 17-ball 41.

This showcases his adaptability to pitches that might assist spin or bounce more, which are common in India.