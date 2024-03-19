3 reasons why GT are the favorites to win IPL 2024

The Gujarat Titans (GT) have been the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since their inception in 2022. With a trophy and a runners-up finish to show for in the last two years, they haven't taken long to get used to the demands of the competition.

The Titans are facing a challenge this year, with Hardik Pandya leaving them for the Mumbai Indians (MI). Shubman Gill, who has never led at the top level before, has been appointed the franchise's captain. Gill, along with the rest of the star performers in the side, will need to be at their best if they are to keep their good run going.

While it won't be easy, there's reason to believe that Gujarat will be able to add another trophy to their cabinet. They have plenty of talent in their ranks, and their work at the IPL 2024 auction was productive.

GT's squad for IPL 2024: Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Manav Suthar, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz.

Here are three reasons why GT are the favorites to win IPL 2024.

#3 Ashish Nehra and the think tank know how to maximize their players' potential

This might not be a tangible factor like the other two on this list, but there's no doubt that the GT think tank know what they're doing. Under Ashish Nehra, the 2022 IPL champions have secured consecutive top-two finishes and smartly stuck to the basics.

Even though the Titans will need to contend with Hardik's absence, Nehra will know the blueprint behind their success. In fact, it's safe to assume that the head coach probably played the biggest role in creating it, and he should be able to transmit that knowledge to Gill, whose learnability is high.

GT might not look like the best squad on paper, but they haven't been viewed as such over the last two years as well. Clearly, they know to get the most of out of their players, with many success stories like Mohit Sharma and Vijay Shankar headlining their exploits in the IPL.

#2 Gujarat have quality bowling options even without Mohammed Shami

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians

GT suffered another big blow following Hardik's departure as star fast bowler Mohammed Shami was ruled out of IPL 2024 owing to an ankle injury that has troubled him since the conclusion of the 2023 World Cup.

Shami was the franchise's leading wicket-taker in IPL 2023 and has been one of their key figures in the bowling powerplay. His experience and new-ball ability have fired GT to consecutive finals, with the ace speedster managing to contribute even on the batting-friendly Ahmedabad surface.

However, the Titans need not worry even without Shami. In Mohit Sharma and Umesh Yadav, they have plenty of experience and skill across phases. The likes of Spencer Johnson, Josh Little, Kartik Tyagi and Darshan Nalkande add weight to the pace attack.

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad headline a spin department that also features talent in the form of R Sai Kishore and Rahul Tewatia. Jayant Yadav's experience is available to fall back on, too. Apart from the main names, GT have all-rounders who can roll their arm over in Vijay Shankar and perhaps even Shahrukh Khan.

GT's success in the IPL has been built on their bowling pedigree, and they have more options than any other team in the 2024 edition.

#1 GT have tons of experience in all departments

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians

Experience matters a lot in the IPL, and GT will be well aware of that. Luckily for them, even without Hardik and Shami, they are teeming with veteran leadership and smarts in all departments.

Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson and David Miller have been around for a long time. The bowling attack has IPL-proven veterans from head to toe, while even most of the younger players in the side have been around for a few years.

This will not only help GT with their in-game decision-making and overall approach to the game but will also give them the chance to form an astute leadership group that can support a new captain.