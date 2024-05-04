3 reasons why GT must play Spencer Johnson for IPL 2024 clash vs RCB

Gujarat Titans (GT) are all set to clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 52 of IPL 2024 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In their last outing, the two teams met each other at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Batting first, GT were off to a dismal start as they lost Wriddhiman Saha (5) and Shubman Gill (16) early.

However, Sai Sudharsan (84* off 49) and Shahrukh Khan (58 off 30) helped the Titans post a formidable total of 200 on the board. Then, Faf du Plessis (24) added 40 runs for the first wicket with Virat Kohli.

At No. 3 came Will Jacks, who stunned the cricket fraternity with his sensational knock of 100* off 41 balls. Meanwhile, Kohli remained unbeaten on 70 off 44 to seal the chase in 16 overs.

Certainly, it was a disappointing effort from the Titans bowlers, and they will look to make amends in this game against the same line-up. On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why Shubman Gill's Titans should include fast bowler Spencer Johnson in the playing XI.

1) Small boundary dimensions of Chinnaswamy

The spinners are dealt fiercely at a small ground like the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, boasting an average score of around 168. Only two spinners make it to top-10 wicket-takers list at this venue, with Yuzvendra Chahal (52) and Piyush Chawla (15). Such stark difference is due to the flat surface on offer at Bengaluru.

To arrest their slide and be potent with their performances, Gujarat Titans can play with Spencer Johnson as their first-choice pacer in the XI.

2) Spencer Johnson is a value addition with Rashid Khan

In the last game, Gujarat opened the bowling attack with Azmatullah Omarzai and Sandeep Warrier in the last game. Certainly, they don't boast enough experience to trouble the opposition batters. Moreover, both players being right-arm pacers, it also brings one-dimensionality to the attack.

GT can replace Omarzai with Spencer Johnson and provide the team with experience with the new ball and a good handler in the death overs. With 43 wickets in 37 T20s, Johnson can bring his express pace along with Rashid Khan's spin. Both bowlers can bowl in tandem, especially after the 15-over mark to contain the opposition.

3) Failure of Mohit Sharma

Although Mohit Sharma started the IPL 2024 season on a strong note, his performances have descended to the lowest level. He recently became the most expensive bowler in the IPL history after conceding the most runs (71) in his four-over spell against Delhi Capitals. Furthermore, he was smashed 41 runs in just two overs in the last game against RCB, and is unlikely to play this game.

Although Spencer Johnson has picked up four wickets in five appearances at an economy of 9.44, he has fared far better than Sharma, and deserves a comeback to the side.

