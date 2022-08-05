3 reasons why Hardik Pandya is the ideal choice for India's T20I vice-captain

It's been nothing short of a sweet return to the Indian setup for Hardik Pandya. Having battled issues with both his form and fitness, the Baroda all-rounder has stormed back in style to cast himself as the premier all-rounder in the national setup.

It wouldn't be a stretch to suggest that he's arguably the best pace-bowling all-rounder in the T20 format at present. That he's vaulted himself into that status is testament to his determination and the hard yards put behind the scenes post a lackluster ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign in 2021.

Recent reports have emerged that the 28-year old Pandya is set to be appointed as the permanent vice-captain of the Indian T20 setup. For someone with limited experience in the role at the top level until a few months prior, it's been as smooth a rise as it can get.

The next edition of the T20 World Cup is not far away and a crucial Asia Cup campaign lies ahead as well. We dissect three reasons as to why appointing the Gujarat Titans skipper as India's vice-captain makes sense.

#1 Hardik Pandya - a born leader

Ever since being appointed captain of the new IPL franchise Gujarat Titans (GT), Pandya seemed determined to grab the opportunity with both hands. He couldn't have asked for a better start either, lifting the trophy on the first attempt.

More than the results, it was his body language as captain on the park that spoke plenty about his skills. Not once did it feel as though he wasn't the man in charge and he commanded the respect of his teammates like a charm.

Quite clearly, Pandya is born to lead and this stems out of his in-built confidence. This, at the cost of sounding like a broken record, is a de factor quality that a leader requires.

#2 Mainstay in the white ball setup

A fully-fit Pandya offers a package that very few in the country do at present. Since his comeback, it's taken him a handful of games to re-establish himself as India's premier all-rounder in white ball cricket.

He has remained an X-factor, having strung together a series of impactful displays dating back to the T20s against South Africa in June. Just about every time the team has needed someone to break open the contest, he has put his hand up and delivered the goods.

With no disrespect to those who offer a similar package on the domestic circuit, there simply isn't anyone as good as him at the moment. As a mainstay in the side, he ought to be the perfect candidate for vice-captaincy under Rohit Sharma.

#3 Excellent game awareness

An instance from the third T20I between West Indies and India at Warner Park, Basseterre demonstrates his brilliant game reading skills. Bowling his third over to a well-set Kyle Mayers, Pandya was seen calling the shots while setting his own field at will.

Changing the field on every alternate delivery, he got into the mind of the left-handed Mayers. The battle was headed only one way when the talismanic Indian all-rounder hit his hard lengths to the 'T' while varying his pace and beating the batter on multiple occasions.

Cast your mind back to the Manchester ODI against England last month and the way he sucker-punched both Liam Livingstone and Jos Buttler into his short ball trap springs to mind. The GT skipper has grown into a shrewd thinker of the game, marking him as a fine candidate for the job on a long-term basis for India.

One man seems to be head and shoulders above the rest as far as India's white ball vice-captain is concerned. Pandya is emerging as a clear winner on multiple counts and anointing him vice-captain would be nothing short of prudent.

