3 reasons why India must recall Shivam Dube to their T20 squad for the West Indies series

Shivam Dube has endured a few ups and downs in his career so far, having made his international debut for India in 2019. However, he never really cemented his spot in the white-ball squad, struggling to make a lasting impression.

The batter from Mumbai celebrated his 30th birthday on June 26 this year, enjoying some well-earned downtime after playing a crucial role for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). His revival in the middle order was one of the stories of the season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as CSK clinched their fifth title.

Dube only represented India in 13 T20Is, scoring 105 runs at an average of 17.50 and a strike rate of 136.36. He also made his only ODI appearance against the West Indies in 2019.

His last appearance for India came in a T20I against New Zealand in 2020, but he hasn't been able to force his way back into the T20I squad since.

After a disappointing run in the T20 World Cup last year, India could possibly look to complete a transition within their squad before the next tournament. The 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup is set to take place n the West Indies.

While they have announced their ODI and Test squad for next month's tour of the West Indies, they're yet to announce the T20 squad for the five-match series. Here, we take a look at three reasons why the board should consider recalling Shivam Dube into the Indian squad:

#1 Shivam Dube has been in fine form

Shivam Dube was one of the standout batters of IPL 2023, producing some quality knocks for his side. The extravagant left-hander scored 418 runs at a strike rate of 158.33, including three half-centuries in the tournament.

Dube was one of the key contributors in helping the Chennai Super Kings win their fifth IPL title, contributing a number of key knocks. He was the third-highest run scorer for his side, and also second on the list for most sixes hit in the tournament (35).

Dube has been in fine form lately and has done it against some of the best bowlers in the world. As a result, the selectors should look to get him back into the side as soon as possible and strike while the hammer is hot to get the best out of him.

#2 Role clarity has benefitted him immensely

Inconsistency plagued a good chunk of Shivam Dube's early career and he was unable to churn out performances that did justice to his talent. The lack of consistency eventually cost him his place in the side soon after making his debut, never really kicking off his international career.

However, he turned into a new leaf in the 2023 IPL season. The clarity surrounding his role helped him execute his game a lot better, which naturally helped his game and his confidence as well.

When used in the middle overs as a spin hitter, there were a few better than him in IPL 2023, and India could look to use him in a similar manner. The Men in Blue also lack a left-hander in the top and middle order without Rishabh Pant, another problem Shivam Dube could solve if he returns to the T20I setup.

#3 He's got enough experience

Shivam Dube made his debut in the IPL with the Rajasthan Royals in 2019, the same year he played his first match for India. As explained earlier in this article, things haven't gone according to plan for him since then. However, that doesn't mean he hasn't evolved as a player.

The early struggles have helped him become the player we see today. He has overcome his fair share of obstacles and matured over the years, which reflects in his game as well.

As India look to transition into a new year, players like Dube who have enough experience at the highest level could finally get their chance in the shortest format. The left-hander, who can also bowl some overs of medium pace, has shown the quality he possesses and deserves to be given a shot.

