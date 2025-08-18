3 reasons why India not picking KL Rahul for Asia Cup 2025 would be the right move

India have most bases covered in the T20I format and have been the world's most consistent side across the last two years. The defending champions of the T20 World Cup, the Men in Blue have managed to sustain that dominant form in bilaterals following their triumph as well.

However, there are still a couple of areas for the selectors to address. The 2025 Asia Cup is the horizon, with the committee expected to convene on Tuesday, August 19 to select the squad. One of the major decision points is the role of the wicket-keeper.

Sanju Samson has established himself as the frontline gloveman, but India don't have a clear backup. KL Rahul, who last played a T20I in 2022, is among those who could be picked following a fairly impressive Indian Premier League campaign. However, it might not be wise for the think tank to head down that route.

On that note, here are three reasons why India not picking KL Rahul for the 2025 Asia Cup would be the right move.

#3 KL Rahul's T20 batting is improving, but it still isn't reliable

KL Rahul had an impressive campaign in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League, making 539 runs at an average of 53.9 and a strike rate of 149.72. He batted with more intent, recording his highest strike rate in an IPL campaign since 2018.

While those signs are encouraging, it's arguable that Rahul needs a higher sample size of matches under his belt. It's hard to tell exactly where his T20 game stands because the Delhi Capitals had a dysfunctional batting lineup throughout the competition, leading to the keeper-batter lending his services in a variety of roles and situations.

Rahul's reputation suffered a great deal over the course of nearly half a decade, and impressions will be hard to change overnight. For the 33-year-old to be relied upon by the national team, he might need to have another solid IPL season.

#2 Rahul becoming an all-format player might not be ideal for the Men in Blue

While the odd finger can be pointed at Rahul's batting in the shortest format, he's close to perfect in ODIs. He has made the No. 5 spot in the 50-over format his own with a series of incredibly consistent performances, taking to a tough role with ease.

In Tests as well, the classy opener seems to have found a new lease of life. Rahul backed up his obvious sky-high potential with one of the most prolific rubbers of his career in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Given how important Rahul is to the two longer formats, it might be in India's best interests to keep him out of the mix in T20Is. The modern cricketing calendar is incredibly demanding, and increasing his workload beyond the ideal amount would prove catastrophic across the board. Moreover, his game might not be able to maintain consistency if he is required to constantly make format-specific tweaks, both technical and mental.

#1 India have other alternatives with bigger upsides

Rahul is 33 years old, and India might want to move towards a younger keeper. Although the T20 format generally requires two-year cycles, the Men in Blue seem to have an eye on a slightly longer vision, given their squad selections in recent times.

The likes of Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel are in the mix as well, and they might be better picks than Rahul. Jitesh isn't exactly young, but he could be the finisher India have been searching for for a while now. Jurel, meanwhile, is one of the most exciting prospects in the middle order.

Rishabh Pant's T20 game is in the doldrums, but his potential is obvious to see. The same goes for names like Ishan Kishan. Among the younger names, Prabhsimran Singh is one to watch out for.

India are not short of choices - they just need to pick the right men to take the team forward and stick with them even if they take a while to make the step up to international cricket.

