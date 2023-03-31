3 reasons why Jos Buttler can replicate his 2022 form in IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler was in superlative form in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will hope to maintain that form this year as his side hunt for a second title.

The English international amassed 863 runs in 17 matches at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of close to 150 in IPL 2022. He also smashed four centuries and as many fifties to guide the Royals to the final but fell one step short after losing to Gujarat Titans (GT) in the summit clash.

Buttler will have to continue his stellar form from last season if the Royals want to give themselves a good opportunity to win the trophy. The right-handed batter has been in good form for England and will be keen to carry that momentum into the IPL.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why Jos Buttler can replicate his 2022 form in IPL 2023.

#3 Jos Buttler is used to Indian conditions

Jos Buttler is not new to Indian conditions, having played here before. He has also enjoyed a decent amount of success in India, both in the IPL and in international cricket.

The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 426 runs in 15 T20I innings for England at an average of 42.60 and a strike rate of 153.79. His form in last year's IPL is also a good parameter to judge how good he is in this part of the world.

If Buttler clicks from the first game, there is no reason why he can't replicate his 2022 form this year.

#2 In good form with the bat

Buttler has had a good start to 2023 when it comes to the shortest format of the game. He has accumulated 116 runs in three games at a strike rate of 147.30 in the recently concluded series against Bangladesh.

The RR star will be high in confidence ahead of their first game given that he will be playing in the same conditions. The first couple of overs will be crucial and if Buttler finds his mojo, there is no doubt that he will be one of the contenders for the Orange Cap.

#1 He will have to shoulder more responsibility

The Rajasthan franchise struggled mainly due to their weak links in the middle order, despite making it to the final of the competition. They tried Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag in the middle order but the duo failed to make an impact.

It is likely to be the same this year as well and Jos Buttler will have to drop anchor and try and bat throughout the innings. If he manages to bat for long periods, there is a good chance that he will replicate his 2022 form this year.

Poll : 0 votes