3 reasons Kane Williamson will be a big miss for New Zealand if he is ruled out of 2023 World Cup

In what is a huge blow for New Zealand, Kane Williamson is likely to miss the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. He suffered a knee injury in the curtain-raiser of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings.

Williamson suffered the injury while fielding at the deep square-leg boundary, and the images that surfaced did not look promising at all. He immediately walked off the ground and was eventually substituted by Sai Sudharsan, who came in as an Impact Player.

In the latest update, the star batter needs surgery after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament, which will rule him out for six months. This is a huge blow to New Zealand's plans as they look to go one step further this time around.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



Kane Williamson likely to miss the ODI World Cup after suffering ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee



Details: BREAKING NEWS:Kane Williamson likely to miss the ODI World Cup after suffering ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right kneeDetails: espncricinfo.com/story/new-zeal… BREAKING NEWS:Kane Williamson likely to miss the ODI World Cup after suffering ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee Details: espncricinfo.com/story/new-zeal…

On that note, we look at three reasons why Kane Williamson's absence will be a big blow for New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup.

#1 Experience

Kane Williamson is an experienced campaigner who has been exceptional across all formats of the game over the last few years.

Williamson, 32, has played almost 350 international games across formats and scored more than 17,000 runs in the process. He has also appeared in two World Cups previously, the experience of which would have been crucial.

Williamson's experience is something that cannot be bought, and thus, his absence will give the Kiwis a huge headache.

#2 Kane Williamson is not one who can be replaced easily

New Zealand v Australia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final 2021

Kane Williamson, as a batter, offers a lot of solidity and assurance to any team that he plays for. With very few batters in the same mold as him, it will be difficult for the Black Caps to find an able replacement for the veteran.

Williamson is not someone who can be easily replaced, and his absence leaves a big hole in New Zealand's batting lineup.

Williamson is also someone with a calm head who does not get perplexed in tough situations, which is also quite a rare quality.

#3 Hampers and alters the team's plans

Kane Williamson is the captain of New Zealand's one-day squad, and his injury hampers the team's plans. Like every other team, the Kiwis must also have planned for the mega tournament with Williamson at the forefront.

Now, a new captain will have to be appointed, and he may have his own plans that will have to be implemented in a short span of time, which might prove costly for New Zealand.

Poll : 0 votes