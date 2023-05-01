3 reasons why Kedar Jadhav must slot into the RCB XI straightaway for the rest of IPL 2023

Kedar Jadhav has been signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the remainder of IPL 2023 to replace the injured David Willey. Jadhav's acquisition came at a price of INR 1 crore (approximately USD 122,300).

Kedar Jadhav was a much sought-after player in the IPL but had fallen out of favor over the last couple of seasons. Aged 38, he was unsold in the 2023 auctions.

However, he comes into the side with a lot of experience – since his debut in 2010, he has played for multiple teams in the IPL, including RCB, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Let's take a look at three reasons why Kedar Jadhav should start for RCB immediately:

#3 Experience of the league

Kedar Jadhav has IPL experience to bank on

Kedar Jadhav has plenty of experience in the IPL. He has traveled all over and has had success with different sides. He comes into this season after having played 93 IPL games, scoring 1196 runs at a strike rate of 123.17.

He is also an experienced domestic player and was a prolific scorer in white-ball cricket before being part of the Indian team for a while. RCB, a top-heavy side, will do well with Kedar Jadhav’s inclusion in the middle order.

With Dinesh Karthik struggling, Jadhav could well take up wicket-keeping gloves if need be as he has experience of keeping for RCB.

#2 Utility player

Handy with the ball with his off break

Kedar Jadhav has won several white-ball games, both for Maharashtra as well as for the IPL teams with his bat. However, MS Dhoni discovered his bowling when he played under the former India captain.

He can chip in with the ball if need be and during this second phase of the IPL when the pitches are getting tired, RCB will be chuffed to have him as an option.

With his slingy off-breaks, Jadhav picked up 27 wickets in 42 matches for India. On relatively tired tracks, his unconventional bowling could come in handy. He can also keep wickets.

Dinesh Karthik has not had the best of seasons and if RCB want a change, Jadhav can take up this duty. In fact, he played this role when he last featured for them.

#1 Adds heft to the middle order

Kedar Jadhav will add meat to the middle order

One of the main reasons why RCB have blown hot and cold all season is their dependency on the top three. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell have been the main men for them. The batting falls away after these players and this is where Jadhav can step up.

He is an excellent player of spin and does not mind going for sweeps and reverse sweeps to mess around with the field. Also, with this inclusion, the top order can be even more aggressive since they will be comfortable with the batting that follows.

He had a successful Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season, where he scored 555 runs in six innings at an average of 92.50.

