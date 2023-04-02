3 reasons why Khaleel Ahmed is the most underrated fast bowler in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed was the franchise’s most impressive bowler in the team’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Saturday, April 1.

Even as most of the other bowlers in the KKR team struggled to contain Lucknow’s batters, Ahmed stood out with figures of 2/30 from his four overs. The 25-year-old got the big wickets of Marcus Stoinis (12) and Nicholas Pooran (36) to ensure LSG did not cross the 200-run mark.

Chetan Sakariya, the other left-arm pacer in the DC squad, also claimed two wickets but conceded 53 runs. Had it not been for Ahmed’s economical spell, Lucknow could have ended up with a much bigger total than the 193 then eventually put up.

Unfortunately, for Ahmed, his good performance with the ball was overshadowed by his fielding as he dropped a simple catch of Kyle Mayers early in the innings. The let-off proved costly as Mayers played a stunning knock. As a pace bowler, though, the Rajasthan cricketer has yet again proved his worth to the team.

In this feature, we look at three reasons why Ahmed could be considered the most underrated fast bowler in IPL 2023.

#1 Khaleel Ahmed has an impressive record in the IPL

Khaleel Ahmed is the fastest Indian to 50 IPL wickets. (Pic: BCCI)

The left-arm pacer may not have come up with anything exceptional in the IPL over the years. However, he possesses a more than a decent record in the T20 league.

Having made his debut in the 2018 season, Ahmed has so far featured in 35 matches and has claimed 50 wickets at an impressive average of 22.62 and a strike rate of 16.04. His economy rate of 8.46 has been on the higher side, but that should also improve with experience.

Ahmed now holds the record for being the fastest Indian bowler to claim 50 wickets in the IPL, breaking Amit Mishra’s record of 37 matches, which is quite a significant achievement.

In the 2019 edition, the left-arm seamer claimed 19 wickets in nine matches at an average of 15.10 and an excellent strike rate of 11.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



35 - KHALEEL AHMED

37 - Amit Mishra

39 - MohIt Sharma

40 - Yuzvendra Chahal

40 - Sandeep Sharma

40 - RP Singh

He also impressed for the Delhi Capitals last season, picking up 16 wickets in 10 games at an average of 19.69 and a strike rate of 14.69. Despite some very good performances over the years, he has not been given due credit for the same.

#2 He has the knack of taking wickets at regular intervals

The left-arm pacer during an IPL 2022 match against KKR. (Pic: BCCI)

Another impressive aspect of Ahmed’s bowling is that he has a knack for picking up wickets at regular intervals. He does not shy away from battle and is always keen to make an impact.

The left-arm seamer seems okay with giving away a few runs in exchange for key wickets and has been highly successful in doing the same.

Except for the 2021 season, where he managed only five wickets in seven matches at an average of 43.80, Ahmed’s strike rate has been below 20 in every other IPL season.

It’s not surprising then that he holds the record for being the fastest Indian bowler to claim 50 scalps in the Indian T20 league.

#3 He is flexible in bowling at various stages of an innings

The 25-year-old known for his knack of taking wickets at regular intervals. (Pic: BCCI)

The T20 format has been given rise to specialists in both the batting and bowling departments. Harshal Patel, for example, is a designated death-overs bowler in Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) also utilized Dinesh Karthik and Marcus Stoinis as finishers, respectively, last season.

Ahmed, though, is among the rare breed of cricketers who do not fit into the specialist category. He can open the bowling, return in the middle overs, and can also bowl at the death.

This is one of the reasons why the 25-year-old’s economy is slightly on the higher side. He has the variations in his kitty to outfox the batters and, being a left-armer, can also unsettle opponents by bowling at awkward angles.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Khaleel Ahmed played his last match in October 2022, missed by 99% of the domestic season due to injury.



Coming back to IPL, in the first game, took the wicket of Stoinis & Pooran - 2 for 30 from 4 overs. Khaleel Ahmed played his last match in October 2022, missed by 99% of the domestic season due to injury.Coming back to IPL, in the first game, took the wicket of Stoinis & Pooran - 2 for 30 from 4 overs. https://t.co/zOmqDd14HM

Ahmed has had issues with injuries. But to DC’s credit, they have utilized the cricketer smartly in the IPL. His impressive showing in Delhi’s opening game against Lucknow was another indication of his ever-improving growth as a pace bowler in the T20 format.

