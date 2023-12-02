3 reasons why KKR must target Harshal Patel at IPL 2024 auction

This year has not been kind to Harshal Patel so far, with the right-arm pacer seemingly out of favor as far as Team India's T20 setup and the IPL are considered.

Following a disappointing IPL 2023 season, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released Harshal ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Harshal has also been left out of the Indian T20 squad for the South African tour, with his stock diminishing by the hour.

The 33-year-old has been part of the IPL since 2012 but fully blossomed only during his second stint with RCB in 2021 when he became a household name among Indian fans. Harshal was the Purple Cap winner that season with a staggering 32 wickets in 15 games and followed up on his heroics with 19 scalps in 2022.

His bowling impacted tremendously, as RCB qualified for the playoffs in both seasons. However, the returns dwindled in the 2023 season, with only 14 wickets in 13 games at a dismal economy of over 9.60.

It led to RCB missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019, resulting in the release of Harshal Patel and several other big names.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continued their downward slide since their final run in 2021, finishing seventh last season. The franchise released a host of bowlers, among others, and are set for a major overhaul as far as their pace attack is concerned.

Harshal, whose base price is at ₹2 crore for the upcoming auction, could be the ideal addition to the KKR setup.

Here, we look at three reasons KKR must target Harshal Patel at the IPL 2024 auction.

#1 Harshal Patel will address KKR's death-bowling woes from IPL 2023

The KKR pacers leaked a lot of runs in the death overs.

It is not rocket science that any team looking to invest in Harshal Patel must do so to resolve their death-bowling issues. In that sense, KKR should be the frontrunners for acquiring the 33-year-old, considering their dismal showing with the ball at the death overs.

Among the 10 teams, KKR finished second-worst with an alarming economy rate of 11.55 between overs 16 to 20. They also had the worst bowling average in that phase last season, which proves that the bowlers were expensive and non-penetrative.

Their pacers with international experience had a season to forget. Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, and Umesh Yadav conceding runs at rates of 10.47, 12.52, 13.16, and 9.94, respectively. The franchise released all four in an attempt to revamp their pace-bowling core.

Since 2021, Harshal has been a revelation at the death, with 42 of his 65 wickets during that period coming at that phase.

While identifying and picking up new ball specialists is relatively easy, having the death bowling aspect covered with an Indian pacer should make the KKR plunge for Harshal Patel during the auction.

#2 The Eden Gardens wicket will suit Harshal Patel's bowling style

The Eden Gardens wicket was slow and low during the 2023 World Cup.

Picking players suited to the pitch of the team's home ground is a crucial factor that often goes begging during the auction. However, KKR must factor in the slow, low, and two-paced nature of the Kolaka wicket at the 2023 World Cup.

As the innings progressed after the powerplay, teams struggled to up the ante, with spinners and pacers that possess cutters, slower ones in their arsenal, finding tremendous success. Harshal Patel falls in the second category and should enjoy bowling at the Eden Gardens should the pitches remain the same.

Another interesting statistic to bolster Harshal's case is that the 33-year-old has an excellent T20I bowling record at the venue. He has picked up seven wickets in four games at an average of 18.70.

It makes his case to be picked by KKR all the more alluring, with Harshal and Eden Gardens being a potential match made in heaven.

#3 Harshal Patel will have a point to prove in IPL 2024

Harshal Patel will look to resurrect his floundering career.

"A wounded tiger is a dangerous beast," says the famous quote for sportspersons who are down and out, having suffered a massive dip in their career.

Following his incredible IPL season in 2021, Harshal Patel became a regular in the Indian T20I side after years of persistence. In 2022, the 33-year-old played 22 T20Is and picked up 23 scalps to become India's designated death bowler.

However, as destiny would have it, Harshal's poor end to 2022 and a dismal IPL 2023 season have suddenly put a question mark on his career. With him not being part of the Indian T20I side since early this year and searching for his next IPL franchise, the only way forward is up.

Getting up there in age, Harshal will realize that 2024 could be his last opportunity to reclaim his value as one of the best T20 bowlers. For that to happen, there is no better place to start than the IPL, and KKR could benefit massively from a rejuvenated Harshal Patel.