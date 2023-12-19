3 reasons why KKR signing Mitchell Starc for IPL 2024 is a risky move

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shattered inconceivable records at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction as they broke the bank to sign Mitchell Starc for ₹24.75 crore on Tuesday, December 19.

After the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) set the precedent by making Pat Cummins the most expensive player in the history of the IPL auction, KKR took it one step further to break the record that stood for mere minutes. The two-time IPL champions were intent on Starc from the outset and beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) to his signature.

However, Starc's acquisition is one that is fraught with danger. There are factors that suggest the Aussie speedster won't be able to live up to his billing during the upcoming edition of the league.

Here are three reasons why KKR signing Mitchell Starc for IPL 2024 is a risky move.

#3 Mitchell Starc hasn't played in the IPL since 2015 and has been off-color of late

Mitchell Starc has featured in only two IPL campaigns so far.

At his prime, Mitchell Starc was a fearsome bowler across formats. However, in recent times, the left-arm fast bowler has appeared to be off the pace, quite literally.

Starc's waywardness hasn't been offset by his pace and swing lately, and the 2023 World Cup was an excellent example of the same as he was taken for runs on plenty of occasions. His pace has been down, and he also hasn't been able to hit yorkers on a consistent basis.

Starc hasn't played in the IPL since 2015, and the game has evolved significantly since then. With his T20I numbers dwindling, it's fair to raise questions over whether the 33-year-old will be able to succeed at the IPL level, which has often proven to be a higher standard than international cricket.

#2 There are always doubts over Mitchell Starc's fitness and availability

Mitchell Starc has a history of pulling out of the IPL.

Injuries and workload management have been the reasons behind Mitchell Starc not featuring in the IPL over the last eight years. The fast bowler has prioritized Test cricket and has left a couple of franchises aggrieved after not turning up in their colors.

With the 2024 T20 World Cup scheduled to commence just after IPL 2024, Cricket Australia is bound to have an eye on how much load its players are taking. Starc himself is known to be cautious, having dealt with a plethora of injuries over the years.

Will Starc turn up for KKR in IPL 2024? Even if he does, will he get through an entire season unscathed? His sketchy history means that it's justified to ask these questions, and if he isn't fully available, there's no way he'll be able to repay the team's faith in him.

#1 Can Starc's bowling translate into success at the Eden Gardens?

The Eden Gardens offer a unique challenge.

After years of deviating from the norm, the Eden Gardens became spin-friendly in IPL 2023. KKR often fielded Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy and Suyash Sharma in tandem, with the impact player rule helping matters.

Fast bowlers struggled at the venue, with not much assistance in any phase of the innings. Moreover, the short boundaries meant that high-scoring contests were a staple.

Kolkata will play half their season at their home ground. A bowler who is better at employing cutters and taking pace off the ball might have been a better option than Starc, who relies on new-ball movement and reverse to pick up wickets.

Starc has never played a T20I in India, and as far as venues go, the Eden Gardens is quite unforgiving for fast bowlers. His astronomical price tag will be a real challenge to justify.

