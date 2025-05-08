 3 reasons why KL Rahul must open the batting for DC in IPL 2025 clash vs PBKS

KL Rahul and the Delhi Capitals (DC) are at a critical juncture in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign. With one point in the last three matches amid a poor set of displays have dislodged them from table-toppers to members of a mid-table log jam.

A major reason behind the decline is a dysfunctional batting unit that looks more lost with each passing game. Naturally, the woes with the batting begin right at the top. Following a myriad of opening combinations and failed experimentation, it might be time for DC to accept the truth that they need KL Rahul at the top.

The need for KL Rahul as an opener increases when the task is to deal with Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacers Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen with a new ball on a Dharamsala deck. DC will face the Shreyas Iyer-led side in a crucial contest on Thursday, May 8.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why KL Rahul must open the batting for DC in IPL 2025 clash vs PBKS

#1 DC's instability at the top hurting them big time

Right after the mega auction, DC were touted to have an exciting top-order with dynamic options like Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul, and Abishek Porel. But it has not gone according to plan at all. Although Fraser-McGurk's poor form and the plan to use KL Rahul in the middle-order are the root of their issues, they have not been helped by some pretty poor performances by everyone involved.

None of the combinations that have been used so far have worked. In fact, the only time when an opener made a significant impact for DC in IPL 2025 is when KL Rahul played at the top for one game, against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk.

With DC losing openers to the new ball almost every game, the middle-order have been put under pressure far earlier than ideally intended. The likes of Axar Patel, KL Rahul, and others were able to compensate for the top-order's woes for a while, but they have broken their backs while trying to carry the batting unit now.

It is clear that if DC needs to qualify for the playoffs, the top order has to step up. It is impractical for the middle-order to bail the team out every time, and the cracks have begun to show. To get stability at the top, DC have to use their most successful and experienced opener, in the form of KL Rahul, to partner alongside Faf du Plessis.

KL Rahul is the best weapon DC have in their arsenal, and he should be used as a prevention for problems rather than a cure.

#2 DC have enough options in the middle order

A confident Axar Patel capable of batting anywhere in the middle-order, Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam being reliable finishers, means that Stubbs can bat higher up the order and take KL Rahul's place in the middle order. Using the Proteas as just a finisher was perhaps under-utilising him to a degree. Given that the middle-order takes care of itself, it gives the license for DC to promote KL Rahul up top.

With all of the middle-order slots used up, one of the top-order batters has to make way to accommodate Rahul at the top. Although a tad harsh, it might just be Karun Nair. The right-handed batter either has to bat out of the top three, or DC can always bring in Sameer Rizvi to increase their batting depth if they feel under-confident about Vipraj Nigam batting as high as No.7. The point being that between Axar, Stubbs, Nair, Ashutosh, Nigam, and Rizvi, DC have enough resources in the middle order, and it is up to them how to use it.

With KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis opening, Abishek Porel in at No.3, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, and Vipraj Nigam to follow, this framework suits better for DC. They can use either Karun Nair or Sameer Rizvi to complete the batting unit, depending on the situation.

Considering only the PBKS match, DC may have an issue with batting depth since three spinners might be overkill in Dharamsala. If the franchise are tempted to field an extra pacer in place of Vipraj Nigam, and since they are devoid of pace bowling all-rounders, DC's batting may well end at Ashutosh Sharma at No.7. The lack of batting depth is all the more reason for the need for solidity at the top, offered by KL Rahul's presence.

#3 The new KL Rahul will not be reserved in the powerplay

The reluctance behind using KL Rahul as an opener stems from his poor run in the position for both country and franchise. The wicket-keeper batter was accused of being timid in the powerplay, leading to both Team India and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), looking for modern options.

But the way Rahul has remodeled his game in the recent past, goes to show that he can keep up with the new-age batters, whether in the top order or the middle.

One of the things he has improved upon is the way he starts his innings. His strike rate for the first 10 balls was a concern in the past, especially since each ball in the powerplay is valuable for a batting side.

There have been very few occasions this season where KL Rahul has come out to bat to capitalise on a lucrative platform. It has always been to combat a crisis, but in spite of that, whenever the conditions have allowed him to, he has made it a point to assert himself on the opposition by going from the word go.

We are already witnessing a freed-up version of KL Rahul, and it can be improved tenfold, if he gets to exploit the fielding restrictions and play without being influenced by what happened before he came out to bat, which was more or less the case when he batted in the middle-order.

