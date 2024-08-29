Despite referring to KL Rahul as family, Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjeev Goenka has refrained from commenting on whether the opening batter will be retained by the franchise for the 2025 season or not. Rahul has been in charge of LSG since its inception in 2022.

After back-to-back playoff appearances in the first two seasons, LSG failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2024 due to an inferior net run rate.

Their NRR received a massive hammering during their morale-shattering defeat against the SunRisers Hyderabad where the Orange Army chased down a score in excess of 160 inside 10 overs.

After the match, Sanjiv Goenka was involved in an animated chat with Rahul and it was evident that the owner was extremely disappointed with the result. Stories started doing rounds on social media about a potential rift between the captain and the owner and many felt it was KL’s last season for the franchise.

Things have changed for good since then. Rahul recently met Goenka in Kolkata. Speaking about the interaction, Goenka dubbed the 32-year-old "family."

“I have been meeting KL on and off regularly over the last three years. Frankly, I am surprised this meeting is getting a lot of attention [in the media]. He is integral [to LSG]. He has been here since the inception. For me personally and for my son, he is like family,” Goenka said (via ESPNcricinfo).

Having been led by KL Rahul since the inception, it might not be a sensible move for the franchise to not retain the experienced campaigner. Having said that, let us look at three reasons why this won't be a right move:

3 reasons why LSG not retaining KL Rahul for IPL 2025 would be a mistake

#1. KL Rahul knows the franchise in and out

Rahul has been one of the top performers in the IPL.Source: Getty

What makes KL Rahul an indispensable part of the Lucknow Super Giants unit is his association with the franchise since its establishment in 2022. He has worked with the team owners and the support staff for three years now and knows the culture in and out.

When a player of Rahul’s caliber has been with a franchise since the start, it might not be the right choice to let him go when the team is still in the building phase. For a franchise to succeed in the long run, especially in a tournament like the IPL, it's important to stick to the core and Rahul is an integral part of that LSG core.

#2. The sheer class of KL Rahul

While there have been question marks on his strike rate in the shortest format of the game, there is certainly no doubt about his class and skill set. He is one of the most stylish stroke players in the world and when on song, Rahul makes batting look ridiculously easy.

For a franchise that's still in its infancy, a player of KL Rahul’s stature should be given a longer rope. He has all the shots in the book and can tear apart any bowling attack on his day. T20 cricket has transcended to a different level but Rahul has all the attributes of a modern-day T20 batter.

He holds the record for the fastest IPL fifty off 14 balls and given his ability to mould according to different situations of the game, LSG should retain him for the upcoming season.

#3. Rahul trusts his players and is an out-and-out team man

Rahul has played for four IPL teams so far. Source: Getty

While Rahul’s captaincy record might not be the greatest, he trusts his players which has been reciprocated by his players as well. He is someone who takes responsibility whenever the team loses which is a sign of a strong leader.

Even when he received a mouthful from his owner Sanjeev Goenka this year, Rahul seemed calm and never lost his cool, a trait which most captains lack these days.

During his initial days, KL Rahul’s brand of batting was much more flamboyant than what it is today. With new responsibilities, he has molded his game which might not have necessarily benefited his team all the time but his intentions are always for the betterment of the team.

