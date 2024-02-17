3 reasons why LSG signing Shamar Joseph for IPL 2024 is the right move

Shamar Joseph is a name that most cricket fans around the world are now aware of. The 24-year-old recently made widespread headlines for his match-winning performance in the West Indies' historic Test win over Australia at The Gabba.

Following that performance, in which Joseph battled an injured foot to bowl the Windies to a series-leveling triumph, franchise contracts haven't been hard to come by. He has been in talks to be signed by a number of leagues around the world, although he is currently recuperating from the injury he sustained Down Under.

Nevertheless, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have thought ahead, having signed Joseph as a replacement for Mark Wood. The West Indian has barely any T20 experience, having played just two matches to date, but he could turn out to be a shrewd signing by the franchise.

Here are three reasons why LSG signing Shamar Joseph for IPL 2024 is the right move.

#3 Shamar Joseph, as a relatively unknown bowler, could be an X-factor

Shamar Joseph acknowledges the crowd: Australia v West Indies - Men's 1st Test: Day 2

Plucked out of obscurity to play for Guyana, Shamar Joseph is as unknown as they come at the top level of cricket. And that could work in his favor in a league like the IPL, where all other bowlers will have to battle clear plans devised against them on the basis of data.

Joseph has played just two T20s in his career, having bowled only eight overs in the format. There isn't much footage of his bowling in the other formats as well, and exactly what he brings to the table will not be easy to ascertain for the oppositions facing him.

We've seen plenty of instances of unknown bowlers using their unpredictability to make an impact in the IPL, right from Jasprit Bumrah and Mustafizur Rahman to Matheesha Pathirana and Mayank Markande. Joseph could join the list for LSG.

#2 Shamar Joseph will be high on form and confidence following his exploits in Australia

Shamar Joseph made his Test debut in the first Test against Australia. He made an immediate impression as he picked up 13 wickets in the series at an average of 17.3 to walk away with the Player of the Series award.

Of course, Joseph's Test performances don't guarantee success in a completely different format. However, he has shown that he has the stomach to go up against the best players in the world and come out on top. The youngster must be high on both form and confidence, and his post-game interviews in Australia showcased a clear head and a buoyant approach.

Joseph's stocks are high right now, and the player himself must be in an excellent space. It might not be a tangible factor, but LSG have jumped on the train at the right time.

#1 Shamar Joseph has all the raw materials to be an excellent T20 bowler

Shamar Joseph's smooth action pictured: Australia v West Indies - Men's 1st Test: Day 1

There might not be enough evidence in T20 cricket to suggest it, but Shamar Joseph has all the makings of a quality bowler in the format.

Joseph has a smooth action, allowing him to consistently clock over 140 kph and even get close to the 150 kph mark at times. The 24-year-old is skiddy, while also extracting appreciable bounce off a length at times, and can move the ball in both directions.

Moreover, Joseph seemed to be capable of hitting the yorker at will during the two Tests against Australia. He didn't need to bring out many variations with the red ball, but he already has enough in his locker that can translate into short-form success.

