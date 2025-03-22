3 reasons why LSG signing Shardul Thakur as a replacement player for IPL 2025 would be the right move

Shardul Thakur is all set to join the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a replacement for left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan. The medium-pace bowling all-rounder, despite his experience, went unsold in the mega auction which was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in November last year.

As per reports in the Times of India, Thakur is expected to travel with the rest of the LSG squad for their season opener against the Delhi Capitals on March 24 (Monday). The medium pacer has been with the squad since they started their preparations for the 2025 season.

The official announcement is yet to be made but it has been more or less confirmed that Thakur will be part of the Rishabh Pant-led franchise for the 18th season. The management had no other option but to name Shardul as the replacement, as most of their premier seamers are still recovering at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.

Given the growing injury list for LSG, Shardul could end up becoming one of their spearheads, at least for the first few matches of the season. He will look to prove a point or two and cement his place in the playing XI before the regular players return.

On that note, let us look at why LSG signing Shardul Thakur as a replacement player for IPL 2025 would be the right move:

#1. Shardul gives batting depth to LSG and a sixth bowling option too

Shardul Thakur could play a flexible role for LSG. While his numbers in T20 cricket as a batter might not be great, he is a utility batter who has chipped in with crucial runs when his team has needed him the most. His inclusion in the squad will provide batting depth to LSG.

In case of an early collapse, Shardul has the ability to play a counter-attacking knock which was on display during a KKR-RCB match in 2023. He can decimate any bowling attack and provides reliability lower down the order. His batting credentials will also allow LSG to play six bowling options if required.

#2. Shardul will be hungry to prove a point after going unsold in the auction

Surprisingly, the all-rounder, despite his considerable experience of playing in the IPL, went unsold in the mega auction. Shardul Thakur had a good time with both bat and ball for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

He saved them in difficult situations time and again. Besides his bowling prowess, he scored some vital late-order runs, but despite his efforts, none of the 10 IPL franchises showed any interest.

If he does get a chance in the playing XI, he will be hungry to prove a point. Whenever a player is under the pump, he tends to perform to his optimum and it might well be the case with Shardul as well.

#3. Shardul’s experience and form

Shardul Thakur’s experience at the highest level should come in handy for the Super Giants as they aim to win their maiden IPL title in 2025. The medium pacer has so far played 95 IPL matches and has taken 94 wickets besides scoring some crucial later-order runs.

He was at his imperious best during the Ranji Trophy and made vital contributions with both bat and ball. Given his form and experience, he could be a valuable addition for LSG if he does find a place in the playing XI.

