3 reasons why Marcus Stoinis should open the innings for LSG if KL Rahul misses their next IPL 2023 clash

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered an 18-run defeat at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Ekana Stadium on Monday, May 1. The KL Rahul-led side once again struggled to chase down a small score at their home venue, marking their third consecutive loss in Lucknow.

However, apart from dropping the two points on offer, the biggest concern for LSG stems from Rahul's injury. The skipper went down in a heap while trying to chase the ball in the second over of the game and apparently pulled a hamstring.

While the details behind his injury are yet to be fully disclosed, the initial reactions and signs were far from positive. Rahul was helped off the field by the medical staff, with Krunal Pandya acting as the captain for the remainder of the contest.

Rahul came into bat at No. 11 during the run chase, but he was hobbling at best, unable to run between the wickets by any means.

During the post-match presentation, Krunal Pandya indicated that Rahul might have sustained a hip flexor injury. LSG might have to face the fact that their skipper won't be available for their next contest against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a day's time.

In his absence, Marcus Stoinis emerges as a solid option to fill the void at the top of the order. Let us take a look at three reasons why it could prove to be the right move.

#1 Stoinis has credible opening experience

Marcus Stoinis has opened the batting in the shortest format across both international and franchise cricket in the past. The all-rounder's stint at the top of the order with Australia did not pan out so well after he scored eight runs in two innings, but he has much to show for at the franchise level.

He has been a consistent opener for the Melbourne Stars and his highest T20 score of 147 also came when he opened the batting. In the IPL, he has opened the innings a total of five times since making his debut in 2016, including in the final of the 2020 edition in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Aussie has scored 117 runs in those five innings at a decent strike rate. Across his career, he has opened the batting in 64 matches, scoring 1999 runs in 1554 balls at a strike rate of 128.63 and an average of 35.07.

#2 Best candidate to exploit the powerplay restrictions

The ongoing edition of the IPL has cast the powerplay into an even brighter light. Teams are desperate to make the most out of the first six overs, with both the bat and the ball, and the proceedings in the first phase have often gone on to dictate the outcome of the game.

LSG have not been firing all cylinders on that front owing to KL Rahul's powerplay woes of late. While Kyle Mayers has been in fine form at the other end, given the batting depth and the provision of the impact sub, LSG are selling themselves quite short in the powerplay at times, especially at home.

It is essential that an opening batter takes down the bowling attack in the powerplay, preferably both, given that the anchoring role is fading away.

Stoinis, with his ability against pace bowling, emerges as the perfect choice. The slow tracks at home give LSG only a small window to capitalize against seamers before spinners are introduced from both ends.

#3 Stoinis has been in rich vein of form and LSG lack candidates at the top

Marcus Stoinis has largely been a mixed bag when it comes to the IPL so far but he is enjoying one of his best seasons. The all-rounder has scored 229 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 144.94, indicating that he is in good touch and could translate his form at the top of the order.

Additionally, LSG's team combination already have their overseas options locked in with Kyle Mayers, Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, and Naveen-ul-Haq. Even if Quinton de Kock is fit and raring to go, LSG cannot afford to have two overseas players at the top given the influence of the aforementioned four players.

LSG did try to go with Ayush Badoni at the top, but since that did not pan out as hoped, the only possibility is promoting Stoinis as an opener.

Another legitimate opener in the squad is Manan Vohra, but considering that he has not played a single IPL game in 2023 and only two in 2022, he is unlikely to be drafted in.

Will LSG promote Marcus Stoinis at the top of the order? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes