3 reasons why Mark Wood out of IPL 2024 is a big blow to LSG

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will have to bear with the absence of star England pacer Mark Wood for the IPL 2024 season. While the official reason hasn't been revealed, several reports claim that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) withdrew Wood from the 2024 edition of the showpiece event with workload management in mind.

Wood is currently part of the England team that have toured India for a five-match Test series. Having already played a Test and with the likelihood of playing a few more in the coming weeks, Wood's workload might have been a concern for the ECB.

While it might be a wise move with Mark Wood's career in mind, it is a massive setback for LSG. On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why Wood's absence might hurt the Super Giants in IPL 2024:

#3 Mark Wood's impactful IPL 2023

Mark Wood's workload was being monitored by the ECB in the IPL 2023 season as well, one of the reasons why he probably played just five games. However, in those five matches, Wood picked up 11 wickets at an average of 16.27.

Wood's impact on the side was significant and his five-wicket haul against the Delhi Capitals in the opening game was enough to prove the X-factor he brought with his raw pace. Having already settled well into the team last year, the Super Giants have all the right to be gutted about Wood's absence.

#2 Shamar Joseph's inexperience

Shamar Joseph's rise over the past few weeks has been a fascinating story. The West Indies speedster being named Mark Wood's replacement at LSG is also a fantastic achievement for the 24-year-old.

However, Joseph has played just two T20 games in his career and has an economy rate of 9.00. LSG had a chance to go hard for some star overseas pacers in the IPL 2024 auction, but they probably didn't feel the need as they had Wood retained.

#1 LSG's bowling attack lacks a spearhead

Mark Wood's absence could expose the inexperience in LSG's bowling attack. They already traded Avesh Khan to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Devdutt Padikkal. While LSG have some quality batting options, their fast-bowling arsenal looks light on paper.

The likes of Shamar Joseph, Shivam Mavi, and Yash Thakur are inexperienced. Mohsin Khan has had his issues with injuries. Naveen-ul-Haq and David Willey do not have the pace that Wood had to hurry the batters and catch them off-guard. "Bowlers win you tournaments" is a cliche that has always proven to be true and LSG will need to hope that other pacers step up in Wood's absence.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App