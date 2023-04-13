3 reasons why Matheesha Pathirana should play CSK's next IPL 2023 game 

A valiant effort from MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja went in vain as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost a nail-biting encounter against the Rajasthan Royals by three runs on Wednesday to lose their second match in the competition.

CSK were behind the eight ball for the majority of the run chase and it was only the late cameos from Dhoni and Jadeja which brought them within touching distance of the victory target.

CSK have also been hindered, with several players being ruled out of the tournament even before the first ball was bowled.

Mukesh Choudhary and Kyle Jamieson were ruled out before the tournament began and now MS Dhoni is also struggling with knee issues.

Meanwhile, Sisanda Magala has also been ruled out for at least three weeks after injuring his finger while trying to catch Ravichandran Ashwin in the clash against Rajasthan.

CSK have a few days off before their next game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 17 (Monday). With several players already out of the reckoning, the CSK think tank along with Dhoni has to look at possible replacements for Magala.

Not to forget, the yellow brigade have the likes of Matheesha Pathirana, who is an out-and-out fast bowler who made an immediate impression while playing for them last year.

With a bowling action similar to that of Lasith Malinga, Pathirana’s inclusion could make a difference for the four-time champions.

With that said, let’s take a look at three reasons why Pathirana should play CSK’s next IPL match:

#1 Brings something new with his uncanny action

For batters who haven’t faced the Sri Lankan in the past, it isn't easy to pick him considering he releases the ball from an unusual position.

Like "Slinga Malinga," Pathirana also has a round arm action which makes him a potential threat against top-quality batters.

In the previous edition of the tournament, Pathirana only played a couple of matches but managed to bag the crucial wicket of Shubman Gill on the very first delivery of his IPL career.

With Magala being ruled out for the next few games, he could be a potential replacement.

#2 Ability to generate raw pace and hit the deck

Pathirana might be an unfinished product, especially at the highest level, but his ability to generate pace and extract steep bounce with that action makes him a wicket-taking option.

He has a tendency to spray it all around the wicket and concede runs, but whenever he pitches the ball in the right areas, he gets it to do something off the surface.

Pathirana is a hit-the-deck type of bowler who can bounce out opposition batters with his bumpers and short stuff. Under Dhoni’s tutelage, the Sri Lankan will look to break into the playing XI for the next encounter.

#3 Ability to bowl pinpoint yorkers

Besides his ability to hit the deck and generate steep bounce from the surface, Pathirana also boasts of a pinpoint yorker.

Due to his uncanny action, it isn't easy to pick his yorkers. He regularly clocks 145 kph and his inclusion could make a big difference for CSK.

