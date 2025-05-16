3 reasons why MI signing Charith Asalanka for the remainder of IPL 2025 would be the wrong move

Sri Lankan white ball captain Charith Asalanka could be in line to join the Mumbai Indians for the remainder of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The southpaw has reportedly been approached by the five-time champions to join the squad.

MI are expected to miss the services of Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks and Corbin Bosch due to international commitments if they qualify for the playoffs. Asalanka, with his experience, could come into the fray during the last two weeks of the tournament.

Despite the ongoing decisions, as per reports, there has been no official word from Asalanka or the Mumbai Indians. MI still has a core group of Indian players who can take up the responsibility and do the hard yards in crunch situations.

Asalanka getting into the MI squad might not be a suitable move for the multiple-time winners. Here are three possible reasons why signing Charith Asalanka for the remainder of IPL 2025 would be the wrong move

#1 Asalanka is not a proven T20 hitter, more of an ODI batter

Over the years, Asalanka has made a big name for himself in the Sri Lankan white ball circuit, but when it comes to power-hitting in T20 cricket, he may not be from the same mould as some of the modern-day hitters who have the ability to express themselves from ball one.

He tends to take his time before launching into the bowlers, and in the modern-day T20 cricket and especially in the IPL, that might not be the ideal option. He has played 43 LPL matches so far.

However, his strike rate of 125.96 shows his lack of range-hitting skills from the outset. In 58 T20Is, he has scored 1247 runs at a strike rate of 128.55. MI would have been better off had they gone for someone with a better strike rate and hitting abilities.

#2 Where does Asalanka fit in the batting order?

While the likes of Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks could be unavailable for the playoffs, it's the middle order which remains a concern as Asalanka has never batted at the top of the order. He generally bats at number four or five for Sri Lanka and with so many batters in the MI ranks, it will be very difficult to fit him in.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma are the designated middle-order batters for the Mumbai Indians, while Naman Dhir can also come up the order if required. Hardik Pandya can also bat up the order if required, so accommodating Asalanka wouldn't be possible.

#3 Unlikely to make an impact with the ball

Charith Asalanka has been a good part-time option for Sri Lanka, especially in home conditions and has picked up some important wickets.

Predominantly, pitches in Sri Lanka have helped the spinners, and Asalanka has benefitted from it, but the IPL is unlikely to present him with rank turners.

He is unlikely to add any value to the Mumbai Indians line-up, be it in the batting or the bowling department. Hence, it might not be the right move to include him for the remainder of the tournament.

