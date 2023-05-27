3 reasons why Mohit Sharma should earn an India recall after his IPL 2023 returns 

Gujarat Titans (GT) bowler Mohit Sharma is making a massive statement with his comeback in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-arm pacer has taken 24 wickets in just 13 matches, including a memorable five-wicket haul in Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26.

Mohit made his breakthrough in the IPL with his stint at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under the leadership of MS Dhoni. He won the Purple Cap in the 2013 season and was a mainstay in Team India's white-ball bowling attack. He played a prominent role in India's semi-final run at the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia, forging a menacing partnership with Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav.

His career, however, slowly derailed with his last international appearance also coming in 2015. Following bleak stints with Kings XI Punjab (now renamed to Punjab Kings) and the Delhi Capitals (DC), he went unsold in the auctions in 2021 and 2022. He was a net bowler for GT in their inaugural season in 2022 and was roped in for ₹50 lakh at the 2023 mini-auction.

Mohit has represented India in 26 ODIs and eight T20Is and here are three reasons why his IPL 2023 campaign could lead him to another stint in national colors in the future.

#1 Team India are short on death-bowling options

Death bowling has been an area of concern for Team India in the shortest format of late. Arshdeep Singh is the only credible option for the back end of the innings, but he is still a candidate who is honing his skills.

Harshal Patel, on the other hand, has largely been inconsistent in national colors and had an average IPL season at best.

With Jasprit Bumrah not in the scheme of things, the Men in Blue need a tried and tested death bowler. The other options in the pipeline like Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, and Umran Malik do not quite fit the mold.

Mohit Sharma emerges as a genuine candidate who is adept at bowling in the death overs, having done it on a consistent basis over the years.

His ability to hit the yorkers and his variations make him a genuine candidate for Team India's upcoming endeavors in the shortest format, particularly with the second-string team.

#2 Brings in years of experience to balance a relatively young bowling attack

If the circulating reports are to be believed, the BCCI is keen on phasing out the seniors from the T20I team entirely.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar may not be in the scheme of things, but the mass exodus of seniors is not necessarily the answer.

Team India boast a plethora of young talent across all departments, but the coming batch could profit with a blend of experience as well.

The management is likely to reserve Mohammed Shami for other formats, which leaves a huge void in the bowling department as far as experience is concerned.

#3 Used to playing under Hardik Pandya's leadership

Rohit Sharma's poor form in the shortest format coupled with the load of other formats makes the future of his T20I captaincy in major doubt. Hardik Pandya has been guiding the team well in Rohit's absence and is the likely candidate to become the next full-time captain.

In the build-up to the next T20 World Cup, the all-rounder will have a say in the selection matters and might make a case for Mohit Sharma. Captains are generally comfortable with bowlers with whom they have a good understanding and Mohit Sharma fills the billing.

The right-arm pacer is currently playing under the leadership of Hardik in the IPL. The all-rounder is also a huge fan of players having a clear, defined role in the setup, and Mohit, in return, has fulfilled his role as a death bowler specialist to perfection.

The franchise partnership could very well translate to international cricket as well if all the stars align.

Will Mohit Sharma be part of the inevitable new-look Indian T20I side? Let us know what you think.

