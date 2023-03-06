3 reasons why MS Dhoni could have a good IPL 2023 campaign for CSK

MS Dhoni is one of the most successful IPL players. He has an exceptional record as a finisher and captain.

The former India captain has scored 4,978 runs in 206 innings at an average of 39.19 and a strike rate of 135.19, playing for the Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants. Dhoni also led CSK to four title wins as captain - 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021.

The wicketkeeper-batter's performances in the last three seasons haven't been up to his high standards though. He has scored 546 runs in 35 innings at a paltry average of 25 and a miserly strike rate of 117. Apart from a few performances here and there, the great finisher is clearly on the last leg of his career.

Still, it is unwise to write off a legend like MS Dhoni. Here's a look at 3 reasons why MSD might have a great season with CSK this time around.

#1 Could be MS Dhoni's last IPL season

Reports suggest that this could be MS Dhoni's last season in the Indian Premier League. This would definitely serve as extra motivation to win and perform to the best of his abilities.

The franchise has already started its practice sessions and the former India skipper has been practising in full flow. He will certainly want to sign off from the competition on a winning note.

#2 Experience of playing in Chepauk

CSK will return to their home ground after a long wait of three years. Fans will be absolutely buzzing to see their idol Dhoni play for what could be his last season. The home support for the great man will be in outrageous numbers and it will definitely pump him up along with his team.

Emotions aside, let's look at the numbers. Records suggest that he is one of the most dangerous T20 batters in Chepauk - a wicket that is typically very slow and favors the spinners.

He has scored 1,362 runs in 48 innings at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 143 - an outrageous record for a middle-order batter in those conditions.

Playing seven matches at the ground that suits your game the most might just be what MS Dhoni the batter requires for having a great season.

#3 Stronger batting lineup with the addition of Ben Stokes

CSK have not tinkered much with their squad since last season. However, they made an important addition in the form of Ben Stokes. The current England Test captain could prove to be an extremely valuable addition to the playing XI for the Chennai-based franchise.

Although Stokes is not the best T20 player on the circuit, he might just be the perfect fit for the Super Kings. He is an all-rounder who can bat at any position in the top 7 according to the team's requirements. He could also step up in pressure situations, an aspect where CSK seemingly struggled in the last season.

