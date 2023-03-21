3 reasons why MS Dhoni should retire after IPL 2023

The 16th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League is not too far away now and the excitement is in the air. The excitement is on a different level for the fans of MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings, who do not get to see their beloved 'Thala' in action for the rest of the year.

Chennai Super Kings had a tough run last year as they failed to make the playoffs for only the second time in their glorious history. CSK fans will hope for a better showing from the men in yellow this time around and their hopes will be pinned on Dhoni to steer the ship in the desired direction.

However, as has been the course for the last few years, there has also been a lot of chatter regarding whether this will be Dhoni's final season. Here’s a look at three reasons why MS Dhoni should hang his boots at the end of IPL 2023:

#1 A chance to bow out in Chennai

MS Dhoni has publicly mentioned that he wants to play his last T20 in Chennai, but that wasn't possible from 2020-22 because of Covid-19. For three years, the BCCI staged the IPL overseas or in just a few centers in India to minimize the risk of Covid-19 affecting teams.

The IPL is finally back in its traditional home-away format, which means that Chennai Super Kings will get to play quite a few games at the M. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. As such, Dhoni does have the perfect opportunity to bow out of the IPL after playing a game in Chennai.

#2 Hasn't been in great form in recent times

Since 2020, MS Dhoni has featured in 44 games for the Chennai Super Kings, scoring just 546 runs in the process. He has scored only fifty in the last three seasons and his strike rate is also quite underwhelming. The runs have clearly dried up for 'captain cool' and the word going around is that he is still a part of the team only because of his supreme leadership skills. CSK and its fans will hope that Dhoni has a good season with the bat and can bow out in style.

#3 Auction value

MS Dhoni's IPL contract with Chennai Super Kings is worth Rs. 15 Cr, which is a massive sum. It's fair to say that Dhoni's performances in recent years have not been in line with his salary. Dhoni retiring at the end of IPL 2023 would free up a huge sum of money as far as CSK's purse is concerned. This will eventually help CSK invest in one or maybe more players who can then be the flagbearers of the franchise.

Poll : 0 votes