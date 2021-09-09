3 reasons why MS Dhoni's appointment as mentor boosts India's chances at the T20 World Cup

There were several surprises as India announced their squad for the T20 World Cup, none more shocking than former skipper MS Dhoni's appointment as team mentor.

Dhoni hasn't featured for India since the 2019 World Cup, where he was heartbreakingly run out in the semi-final against New Zealand. The 40-year-old has been restricted to appearances for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, and fans have received the news of his appointment very well.

Here are three ways in which MS Dhoni's appointment as a mentor boosts India's chances in the T20 World Cup.

#3 MS Dhoni could guide India's inexperienced players

India have picked several inexperienced players in their T20 World Cup squad. Names like Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, who haven't played much international cricket, find themselves in the 15-man contingent.

MS Dhoni has always taken young players under his wing and groomed them, especially spinners. The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar and even stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have benefited from the guidance of the former India captain.

Dhoni's veteran leadership could prove to be essential to India's young core, who are entering the high-pressure situation of an ICC tournament for the first time.

#2 MS Dhoni's winning mentality could rub off on the Indian team

One of the most decorated captains in the history of cricket, MS Dhoni has won trophy after trophy as captain.

Apart from the Champions Trophy, the 50-over World Cup and the T20 World Cup for the country, he has clinched three Indian Premier League titles and two Champions League titles with the Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni even led India to the top of the ICC Test rankings.

Dhoni is a winner, and his winning mentality is something this team desperately craves. Without him in an official leadership role, the team has fallen short in key phases. Indian fans are reaching their breaking point when it comes to tolerating failure in important tournaments, and the Men in Blue need all the help they can get.

#1 MS Dhoni could provide tactical knowledge unlike anyone else

Is MS Dhoni the greatest cricket tactician of all time? It wouldn't be a stretch to say so. His input from the sidelines would be a unique factor in giving India the edge over other teams.

Dhoni is one of the greatest captains against spinners, which is bound to be essential in the UAE's slow, low conditions. He is also someone who is adept at formulating strategies and plans - something India have desperately craved over the last few years.

Dhoni is a class apart when it comes to tactical knowledge, and India can avail the services of a true master in their dressing room.

