3 reasons why MS Dhoni stepping down as CSK captain is the right move

Mahendra Singh Dhoni took everyone by surprise when he announced his intention to relinquish the captaincy of his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings to Ruturaj Gaikwad on Thursday evening (March 21).

Apart from being extremely successful as captain of India, Dhoni also led the Chennai-based franchise to five IPL trophies and two Champions League T20 titles.

This is a momentous decision from the 42-year-old which is bound to have wide ramifications, coming as it does one day before their opening game against RCB on Friday. This will also test young Gaikwad, who has been with CSK since 2019.

We look at three reasons why Dhoni stepping down as captain is the right move:

#1 It offers the team a breath of fresh air

While this may seem like a cross-purpose, Dhoni's quitting the captaincy may allow the Chennai Super Kings to get fresh ideas from a new management and leadership group.

Although it will not be very different from what Dhoni envisaged when he was at the wheel, there is surely the opportunity for new ideas, tactics or strategies to come by with newer heads.

CSK may not have wanted Dhoni to step down, the great man must have sensed the time was right to make such a big move. With the influx of ideas that the new leadership group is bound to bring with them, CSK may end up benefitting.

#2 It allows Ruturaj Gaikwad to test his skills

A lot is known of Ruturaj Gaikwad the batter but one has rarely seen him taking on the captain's role.

Although he has been an integral part of the CSK setup since 2019 and has played 52 games in the IPL during this time, this is a new responsibility for him, and one expects him to do well.

Gaikwad has not led his state team Maharashtra this season, and to come in and become the leader of the band of mavericks at CSK will be a tough ask. However, he is known to take challenges in his stride and will be keen on getting off to a good start in his new position.

#3 It allows Dhoni to rest

This decision allows the CSK management to let Dhoni take some time off whenever he feels the IPL schedule to be exhausting.

About to turn 43 this July, it is fair to say that Dhoni is no spring chicken, and it is almost expected of him to feel worn out and fatigued throughout this two-month extravaganza. If he chooses to take time off a few games, it will be easy for the team management to plan ahead if he is not the captain.

Even if Dhone plays in every game this season, he will be able to relax his mind when he is standing behind the stumps without being distracted by the captaincy.