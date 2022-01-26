IPL 2022 auction: 3 reasons why Mumbai Indians should buy Marco Jansen

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians retained four players ahead of the upcoming auction - skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard.

The Men in Blue agonizingly missed out on a playoff spot last season due to their net run-rate despite finishing the league stage with the same number of points (14 points) as fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders.

It was quite unexpected given the kind of momentum the Rohit Sharma-led franchise had, having won the previous two editions of the IPL (2020 and 2019). Nevertheless, with the retention of four vastly experienced and proven stars, they will be looking to build a formidable squad around these four core players.

Having said that, with ₹48 crores available in the purse, MI might go all-out in securing top-quality players during the upcoming 2022 IPL auction to strengthen their lineup.

On that note, let's look at three major reasons as to why the Mumbai Indians must buy back the talented South African pacer Marco Jansen.

1) He has proven himself against India in the Tests

Jansen was top-class during his debut Test series against India picking up 19 wickets in three matches.

Marco Jansen had a dream debut Test series against India having picked up 19 wickets, just one behind Kagiso Rabada (20 wickets) thereby ending as the second-highest wicket-taker of the series. The Klerksdorp-born pacer, who took three four-wicket hauls, tormented Indian batters throughout the three-match series.

Thanks to his performances against India and the priceless international exposure, Jansen will be a completely different player now with a positive mindset and brimming with confidence. He played two matches for the Mumbai Indians during the 2021 IPL after being bought at his base price of ₹20 lakhs at the auction.

Having become familiarized with the franchise's environment and given the kind of form he is in, the Mumbai Indians management must try to bring him back to the side during the 2022 IPL auction. Though there will be bidding wars, Mumbai must go all-out to acquire his services again, now that he has become a more mature player.

2) He is a bowling all-rounder

Marco Jansen is a proper bowling all-rounder who could contribute with the bat lower down the order

The 6 ft 8-inch left-arm pacer is the perfect bowler to have in your squad because of his pace variations and disciplined bowling. Thanks to his batting ability, Jansen is a proper bowling all-rounder who can also contribute with the bat lower down the order.

Even during his debut Test series against India, Jansen proved that he is not a typical tailender who tries to somehow defend the deliveries and survive at the crease. He smashed boundaries and contributed useful runs towards the end of Proteas innings.

In his very first Test match, Jansen proved that he is a bowling all-rounder by registering a 42-ball 19 and a quickfire 13 off 14 balls, both of which included three boundaries respectively.

With five first-class half-centuries to his name already, which includes the highest score of 87, there are no doubts about Jansen's ability to contribute with the willow. This makes him a useful commodity in T20 cricket.

3) He is a long-term investment and an ideal replacement for Trent Boult

Marco Jansen could be a long-term investment and an ideal replacement for Kiwi speedster Trent Boult

Be it Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff or Trent Boult, the Mumbai Indians have had a good set of left-arm pacers who have performed admirably for them in the past.

MI fans cannot forget Mitchell Johnson's three wickets in a single over against Chennai Super Kings in the 2013 IPL, Mitchell McClenaghan's 3/25 in the 2015 IPL final and Trent Boult's Man of the Match-winning performance (3/30) against Delhi Capitals in the 2020 IPL final.

With a player of Trent Boult's caliber all set to go under the hammer at the upcoming auction, there might be bidding wars for the player. This will make it difficult for Mumbai to buy him back as several teams have higher amounts remaining in their purses.

Nevertheless, given his ability to consistently clock the 140-kph mark, Marco Jansen, who is just 21, might be a great asset for Mumbai Indians if they once again invest in him.

Mumbai Indians can groom him properly with adequate match-time. Apart from being a valuable long-term investment for the franchise, Jansen would also be an ideal replacement for Trent Boult.

