3 reasons why PBKS signing Kyle Jamieson for the remainder of IPL 2025 is the wrong move

New Zealand speedster Kyle Jamieson has been roped in by the Punjab Kings for the remainder of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) as a replacement for the injured Lockie Ferguson. Jamieson was earlier a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and played nine matches for the franchise in 2021.

A lanky speedster, Jamieson made his international debut for New Zealand in 2020 and is known to extract uneven bounce due to his towering height. He was the nemesis for India during the 2019-21 World Test Championship final, winning the Player of the Match Award to orchestrate a memorable win for the Kiwis.

He could have been a good pick for the Punjab Kings had it been at the start of the tournament. However, with just a handful of matches left in 2025 and with Punjab doing a fantastic job, it's highly unlikely that he will get an opportunity in the playing XI.

Kyle Jamieson loves hitting the deck and bowling the hard lengths, but the lack of variations hasn't helped him in the shortest format. Having said that, here are three possible reasons why PBKS signing Kyle Jamieson is the wrong move:

# 1 PBKS have enough powerplay bowlers

Arshdeep Singh celebrates picking a wicket in the ongoing IPL. Source: Getty

The Punjab Kings have several bowlers who can do the job in the powerplay. With Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen expected to take the new ball duties, Jamieson will only come into consideration if any of these bowlers are injured or rested.

Even Azmatullah Omarzai, with his ability to swing the ball both ways, can be a good option with the new ball, hence it neutralizes the prospects of Jamieson getting an opportunity. Jamieson has struggled outside the powerplay and might not be the solution for Ferguson.

#2 Lack of game time

Jamieson hasn't played enough cricket recently, and it won't be easy to get settled into a tournament like the IPL with just over a fortnight left until the tournament concludes.

Jamieson played a couple of matches for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2025 but failed to make a significant impact. Even during the bilateral series against Pakistan, he leaked runs and could only make the playing XI twice in the series. With not much game time under his belt, it is unlikely PBKS will give him a chance in the playing XI.

#3 Jamieson is not a proven T20 bowler

Jamieson has been around the international circuit for more than five years now, but he has never managed to cement his place in the New Zealand T20 side. He has a tendency to leak runs and lacks the wicket-taking instincts and skill sets to succeed at the T20 level.

In 15 T20Is so far, Jamieson has conceded 474 runs at an average of 36.46 and a high economy rate of 9.05. He didn't have a successful campaign for RCB in 2021, bagging just nine wickets in as many matches. He has also played in the T20 Blast and bagged just a solitary wicket in five matches.

About the author Arya Sekhar Chakraborty Arya Sekhar Chakraborty is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. With Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma as his cricket idols, Arya's passion for the sport goes beyond enthusiasm.



Arya has interviewed Bengal cricketers and international players, has strong communication skills, and a keen attention to detail, making him a valuable team member. Know More