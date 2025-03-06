3 reasons why Rachin Ravindra must start ahead of Devon Conway in CSK's playing 11 for IPL 2025

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has taken the cricketing world by storm with yet another prolific ICC tournament under his belt. He has slammed two centuries in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy, including one in the semi-final against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5.

CSK had won the race for him in the mini-auction ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), and bought him again in the succeeding mega-auction, with the Right to Match (RTM) card. Although he did not set the stage alight in his first season, there were tangible glimpses to suggest that he is the right fit for the franchise in the long run. His exploits in the international circuit also back the argument.

CSK have banked on Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaiwkad as their opening combination for a while now since Faf du Plessis' departure. While the pair have clicked well, playing a crucial role in the 2023 title win, a passing of the torch might be inevitable now.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why Rachin Ravindra must start ahead of Devon Conway in CSK's playing 11 for IPL 2025.

#1 CSK cannot afford to field both in the playing XI

CSK did go all out for both Conway and Ravindra at the auction, suggesting that they are in the plans coupled with the fact that familiar faces help. However, the way that the squad is assembled, it is hard to see both playing together. Such an approach can be encouraged because Rachin Ravindra is capable of coming in at No.3, but it sets back the CSK batting a bit since they have a plethora of middle-order batters.

Furthermore, given the fact that they are both overseas players, fielding them together would compromise the other departments. Ideally, CSK would want to have Matheesha Pathirana and Noor Ahmed as their premier overseas options, since they retained one, and broke the bank for the other.

They would also ideally like to have either one of Sam Curran or Nathan Ellis on board to tie down the death bowling, and also offer some balance.

This leaves only one more overseas spot and it comes down to a straight shootout between Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway. New Zealand have also faced a similar dilemma where they have not been able to field both of them, largely due to form, and an all-left-handed combination. In that instance, it was Conway who had to sit out, and the results and the numbers indicate that the right call was taken.

#2 Gaikwad-Conway combination might be a touch outdated

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-Devon Conway pairing was one of the most stable pairs in recent IPL history. The pair complemented each other on various fronts, but arguably function too similarly for the team's liking. Despite their assuredness, it is safe to say that they take a while to get going. They play in the powerplay, and those are the overs that have to be milked out as much as possible, even at the expense of some wickets.

The impact player rule, and the ultra-aggressive approach, have encouraged batters to go all out from the word-go. Gaikwad has often accelerated in stages, holding down one end while the other batters take off from around him. In such a structure, there has to be an opening batter who is familiar with taking on the bowlers straightaway, and that is a role that Ravindra can fulfill better than Conway. He can relieve pressure off Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has to bat long to make an impact.

Gaikwad is also familiar with opening the batting with Ravindra since Conway was ruled out of IPL 2024. The emerging player, despite his inconsistency, which is understandable for his maiden season, scored at a strike rate of 160.87. An aggressor is a non-negotiable factor, who is now revered more highly than a stabilizer, making Ravindra the automatic choice.

#3 Current form

It is hard to dismiss Rachin Ravindra's current form given that he is batting like a man possessed. Form is an element that is highly respected in the IPL, even overshadowing reputation at times.

Although Conway has also been among the runs in recent times, he has not got them in a very convincing manner, especially in the shortest format. The left-handed opening batter played in the SA20 2025 for the Joburg Super Kings with a strike rate of 113.85. Granted, the pitches used for the tournament were sluggish and streaky, but compared to other openers, Conway still falls quite short.

His role with the franchise was also different, but it was hardly convincing enough for CSK to field him ahead of Rachin Ravindra.

IPL teams have made it a priority to have a dynamic opening pair through their retentions and the mega auction. With nearly all teams boasting an opening combination that is capable of posting 80 runs in the powerplay regularly on their day should the conditions permit, CSK risk falling behind if they persist with Gaikwad and Conway instead of Rachin Ravindra in the mix.

