3 reasons why Ravichandran Ashwin could be CSK's most important player in IPL 2025

Ravichandran Ashwin returned to his former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the 2025 season. The veteran spin-bowling all-rounder was released by the Rajasthan Royals and not retained by them during the auction either.

His old franchise CSK spent some big bucks, shelling out ₹9.75 crores during the 2025 season mega auctions. Ashwin began his IPL career with CSK in 2009 and was with the franchise till the 2015 season.

The off-spinner has played a total of 212 IPL matches and has picked up 180 wickets at an average of 29.82 and an economy rate of 7.12. He carries a wealth of experience on his back.

As he returns to familiar territory and his home team for the upcoming IPL season, the 38-year-old, who just recently announced his retirement from international cricket, could prove to be their most important player, and here are three reasons why.

#3 Versatility with the ball

Ravichandran Ashwin has proven himself to be one of the greatest spinners to have played the game. He carries immense experience not just at the international level, but also in the IPL.

He has played a number of seasons for various franchises and across different conditions and roles, particularly with the ball. Ashwin has proven that he can not only control the middle overs and dominate batters with the ball, which spinners are known to do, but can also bowl in effectively in different situations.

He is a versatile bowler who can also bowl in the powerplay if required. At the same time, he can also bowl some crucial overs at the backend of the innings, which has done in the past as well.

#2 Adds depth and balance to the batting unit

Apart from his bowling prowess, Ravichandran Ashwin has also established himself as a handy batter. He has scored 800 runs in the IPL and has over 3500 runs in Test cricket.

Ashwin scored 252 runs from nine innings in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2024 while batting in the top-order. While he usually bats in the lower middle-order, he can be used as a floater, which will give CSK not only depth but also balance and flexibility.

Should they lose early wickets, Ashwin can be sent up the order so that the likes of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja hold on their ideal batting positions even in tight situations.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin's familiarity with Chepauk and record at the venue

Ashwin in action for CSK during the 2012 IPL season - Source: Getty

The conditions and spin friendly surfaces at the Chepauk stadium is the biggest advantage for Ravichandran Ashwin, who has also played a lot of cricket at the venue, hailing from Tamil Nadu. The conditions will suit him well, coupled with his experience of having played there previously.

Looking at his record specifically in the IPL, Ashwin has played 42 matches in Chepauk and has picked up 50 wickets till date at an economy-rate of 6.26 and an average of 20.5.

As far as their spin department is concerned, the senior pro will certainly be the leader of the attack. This will definitely benefit CSK while playing at home, as Ashwin doing well can lead to them winning more games.

