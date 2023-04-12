3 reasons why Ravichandran Ashwin will be RR's X-factor in the IPL 2023 clash against CSK

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings will take on the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in Wednesday's IPL 2023 clash. Chennai, led by MS Dhoni and Rajasthan under Sanju Samson, have both won two games out of three.

CSK opened their campaign with a loss against defending champions Gujarat Titans but went on to win their next two matches against the Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants.

Meanwhile, RR started their season with an emphatic win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad before narrowly losing to the Punjab Kings in the second game. They then trounced the Delhi Capitals to further boost their Net Run Rate (NRR) and are currently second in the standings.

Both teams will be desperate to win as that might take them to the top of the points table depending on their NRR. Both teams have the services of some absolute star players from whom there will be high expectations, both from their team and fans.

One such player is RR's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who might just have a huge say in the game.

Here, we look at three reasons why Ravichandran Ashwin will be RR's X-factor in the IPL 2023 clash against CSK:

#1 Familiarity with conditions

Ravichandran Ashwin hails from Chennai and has played plenty of games at Chepauk for his home side, Tamil Nadu. As such, he will know exactly how to go about his business. His experience and familiarity with the conditions will serve him and his side well in today's clash.

Samson will know this and will hope that his premier off-spinner delivers a good performance on his home turf.

#2 Has represented CSK previously

Ravichandran Ashwin started his IPL career with the Chennai Super Kings and represented the franchise for six seasons. He was one of Dhoni's main bowlers, bowling both up front and at the death.

While the CSK lineup has changed since he last played for the team, Dhoni is still the skipper and Ashwin will therefore have an idea of how the former Indian skipper thinks and controls the game. This will surely help him put his best foot forward in the game tonight.

#3 Recent form

Ravichandran Ashwin has been in some pretty good form in the three games that he has played so far. He has bowled very economically and has also picked up four wickets. While he has looked dangerous, he hasn't run through a side yet but that could change in tonight's game.

CSK also have a few lefties in their lineup and we all know how good Ashwin is against the southpaws. Devon Conway, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja will have their tasks cut out against someone who enjoys bowling to the left-handers.

