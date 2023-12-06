3 reasons why RCB should look to sign Mitchell Starc at the IPL 2024 auction

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is among the few generational players who have not been a constant presence in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-arm speedster has only played a couple of seasons in the competition, which came back in 2014-15 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

With the 2024 T20 World Cup scheduled for June, players across the world will be looking towards the IPL as a preparation platform, with minimal international fixtures being allotted during the window. As a result, Starc has reportedly entered his name for the mini-auction that will take place on December 19 in Dubai.

It hardly needs to be said that a slew of franchises will bid for Starc's services for the 2024 season. According to former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, RCB will be one of the sides looking to acquire Starc's services.

"I really think you might see Mitchell Starc playing for RCB because he was there before. They would want him there as well because being a left-armer, bowling 140-plus, having that extra pace in those types of pitches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium will be of utmost importance for RCB," Pathan recently said on Star Sports.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why RCB should look to sign Mitchell Starc at the IPL 2024 auction.

#1 Familiar territory

The IPL is a high-quality competition considering the talent it has on offer, and it has proved to be a challenge even for the most formidable bunch of players over the years. It will not be any different for Mitchell Starc, who has also had his fair share of poor outings in the past.

Furthermore, making a comeback in such a competitive tournament after a gap of eight years will be a tall ask even for someone with the calibre of Starc. One aspect that would ease the entire process would be a return to familiar territory.

Granted that the franchise has changed a lot since 2015, but there are still some aspects that make RCB and Starc a great match.

Virat Kohli is still a dynamic presence within the setup and interestingly, RCB's new head coach Andy Flower has closely worked with Starc in recent times as a member of Australia's coaching staff for the Ashes and the ODI World Cup.

#2 RCB desperately need a spearhead for their revamped bowling attack

The three-time finalists have made a bold decision to release some huge names, particularly in the bowling department, ahead of the auction.

With only Mohammed Siraj present as a credible pacer, RCB will have to create a bowling attack from scratch, after decimating the one they made during the 2022 mega auctions.

The likes of Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Harshal Patel have all been released, meaning RCB have a lot of work to do at the upcoming 2024 IPL auction. They have attained a bowling option following the acquisition of Cameron Green, but the work is far from over.

Mitchell Starc can also forge quite the chemistry with Mohammed Siraj to make up the seam bowling department for RCB. The Aussie pacer has the experience as well as the ability to bowl across all three phases of the innings.

#3 Conditions suit his style of bowling

While the primary takeaway from RCB's home ground - the M Chinnaswamy Stadium - remains the short boundaries, the venue has aided pacers as well. The speedsters have often been influential with the new ball, with the venue aiding movement early on while the pitch has been known to carry some pace and bounce with it as well.

Mitchell Starc often relies on swing to make his case and can make early breakthroughs for the franchise from one end in the powerplay. Furthermore, with Harshal Patel not in the scheme of things anymore, RCB also need a credible death bowler, and that is a role that Starc can undertake as well along with his primary responsibility with the new ball.

Starc has played 10 IPL matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, claiming 12 wickets at an economy rate of 7.66.

Will RCB go hard for Mitchell Starc in the IPL 2024 mini-auction? Let us know what you think.