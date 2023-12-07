3 reasons why RCB must target Shabnim Ismail at WPL 2024 auction 

Amidst all the hype for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 player auction, the second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is not that far away as well. In fact, the WPL players auction for the 2024 season is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on December 9.

While the inaugural edition was a highly successful one, it wasn't as memorable as the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's (RCB) would've liked. They were one of the first teams to get knocked out of the tournament and won just two games out of their share of eight, managing to put up only four points on the board.

Ahead of the player auction, RCB released seven players and retained 11. Much like their men's franchise, the RCB women's team also released the majority of their bowling options and will look to revamp their bowling department.

One significant addition that RCB could make to their squad is by going for Shabnim Ismail at the auction. The South African star is one of the most prolific pacers in white-ball circuit and could be a superb addition to RCB. She has kept her base price at the auction at ₹40 lakh.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why RCB must target Shabnim Ismail at WPL 2024 auction.

#3 Will bring her experience and match-winning ability to the fore

WBBL - Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat

Shabnim Ismail has a wealth of experience at the international level. In fact, she is one of those few individuals who has participated in as many as eight different women's T20I World Cups.

This experience would be invaluable to a young RCB team, especially under the leadership of a young captain like Smriti Mandhana. She can guide and mentor the young bowlers on the team and help them develop their skills.

Ismail has a proven track record of taking wickets in crucial moments. Her ability to bowl yorkers and high-voltage deliveries would be a major advantage for RCB in close matches.

#2 RCB lack a frontline overseas pacer

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's team

RCB women's franchise had a poor WPL 2023. While their batting group struggled, the bowlers didn't instil any confidence either.

As a result, the management released a slew of bowlers, including the likes of Meghan Schutt and Komal Zanzad. In terms of their pace bowling, RCB currently only have Renuka Singh Thakur and Ellyse Perry.

Hence, their is a clear void for an overseas pace bowler, where Shabnim Ismail can be a perfect addition for RCB. The Bangalore-based franchise will go into the WPL 2024 auction with a purse of ₹3.35 crore and should look to make Ismail their marquee signing.

If picked, the quartet of Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, and Ismail would be a lethal combination.

#1 Ismail has been in fine form of late

Birmingham Phoenix Women v Welsh Fire Women - The Hundred

The former South African speedster played only three matches in UP Warriorz’s campaign in the first season. Shabnim picked up three wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 8.76.

She had a middling 2022, where the right-armer took 21 wickets at an average of over 30 after playing 27 T20 encounters.

However, this year, Ismail has been in top-notch form. The 35-year-old still has her knack for claiming wickets regularly and has bagged a total of 44 wickets across 39 T20s (including the Hundred).

Her bowling average has now improved from 30.85 in 2022 to 18.72 in 2023. With the next WPL likely to be played in February next year, Ismail would be raring to give her best, and RCB could well have an advantage by securing her services on December 9.