3 reasons why RCB signing Tim Seifert for the IPL 2025 playoffs is the right move

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have signed New Zealand cricketer Tim Seifert as a replacement for England’s Jacob Bethell for the remainder of the IPL 2025, effective May 24. The young English all-rounder will be unavailable for RCB after their match against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, May 23, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The 21-year-old is set to depart for national duty, having been named in England’s squad for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies, which begins on May 29. Bethell has featured in only two matches for RCB this season, scoring 67 runs, including a well-made half-century.

To replace him, RCB have brought in Tim Seifert for INR 2 crore. The 30-year-old Kiwi brings a wealth of experience, having played a total of 263 T20 matches. He has scored 5,878 runs at an average of 27.59 and a strike rate of 133.19, which includes 28 half-centuries and three centuries.

Seifert has built a solid reputation as a dependable performer in global T20 leagues, often leaving a strong impression with both the bat and behind the stumps. This article explores three reasons why RCB’s decision to sign Tim Seifert for the IPL 2025 playoffs is a smart move.

#1 Tim Seifert has a solid game against spin

One of the key strengths of Kiwi batter Tim Seifert is his proficiency against spin bowling. With Devdutt Padikkal sidelined due to injury and Jacob Bethell unavailable due to national duties, Rajat Patidar is currently the only recognized spin hitter in the RCB lineup.

This makes Seifert a valuable addition, especially considering his quick footwork, smart use of the crease, and ability to clear the boundary with ease.

In international T20s, Seifert has shown marked improvement against spin, averaging 33.6 with an impressive strike rate of 139.5 across 46 innings. Given his capabilities, he could be a crucial asset for RCB in the upcoming matches.

#2 He won the 'Player of the Series' award in his last T20 international assignment

Tim Seifert was in outstanding form during New Zealand’s most recent T20I series against Pakistan. The Black Caps clinched the five-match series 4-1, with Seifert earning the 'Player of the Series' award for his impressive performances.

The right-handed batter played all five matches, scoring 249 runs at an average of 62.25 and an explosive strike rate of 207.50. He registered one half-century, with a highest score of an unbeaten 97. Given this recent success on the international stage, Seifert could prove to be a valuable asset for RCB.

Overall, Seifert has represented New Zealand in 66 T20Is, amassing 1,540 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 142.85, including 10 fifties.

#3 The Kiwi batter is versatile and can slot in anywhere in the batting order

Another major advantage of having Tim Seifert in the squad is his versatility in the batting order. While he typically opens the innings, he has also shown the ability to adapt and perform in the middle order.

With Devdutt Padikkal unavailable and reports suggesting that Phil Salt might miss the playoffs due to the expected birth of his child, Seifert becomes a valuable option, not only for his flexibility with the bat but also as a backup wicketkeeper.

The 30-year-old has been explosive at various stages of the innings throughout his T20 career. He has smashed 253 sixes in the format, underlining his power-hitting credentials. If given the opportunity in the upcoming high-stakes matches, Seifert has the potential to be a game-changer for RCB.

