3 reasons why Riley Meredith replacing Jhye Richardson at MI for IPL 2023 is the right move

Riley Meredith has been named as the replacement for Jhye Richardson in the Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2023. Richardson has been ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. He was signed for ₹1.5 crores at the IPL auction.

Riley Meredith has an impressive career record in T20 cricket - 100 wickets in 77 T20s at an average of 23.41, an economy rate of 8.33 and a strike rate of 16.8. He made his international debut in March 2021, playing five T20Is and one ODI since then.

Here's a look at three reasons why signing him is the right move:

#1 Coming off a great BBL season

Riley Meredith has been a consistent performer in the Big Bash League. He had a great 2022/23 season with the Hobart Hurricanes, taking 21 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 21.2, an economy rate of 8.11 and a strike rate of 15.7.

While the conditions in India differ greatly from Australia, the fast bowler might get some help off the deck early on at the Wankhede. He will definitely strengthen the MI bowling unit, which has looked rather mediocre in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

Jofra Archer has also made a comeback in the tournament after two years. The duo, who can both clock well over 150 mph, could prove lethal as a partnership.

#2 Can bowl in all phases of a T20 innings

Another advantage Meredith brings is his ability to bowl in all phases of a T20 innings. This will allow Rohit Sharma the freedom to use Jofra Archer as he sees fit. It will also take the pressure off the rest of the bowling unit, who are relatively inexperienced.

Here are Riley Meredith's T20 stats for each phase:

Powerplay (1-6): 29 wickets in 99 overs | 27 average | 7.91 economy rate

Middle (7-16): 35 wickets in 116.1 overs | 25.7 average | 7.74 economy rate

Death (17-20): 28 wickets in 46.5 overs | 16.8 average | 10.02 economy rate

#3 Has been a part of the IPL in previous seasons

This won't be Meredith's first gig in the IPL, having played for the Punjab Kings (2021) and the Mumbai Indians (2022). In total, he has played 13 matches and taken 12 wickets at an average of 22.50 and an economy rate of 9.

His economy rate is understandably on the higher side considering his extreme pace, but MI wouldn't mind as long as he can take wickets at regular intervals.

Riley Meredith's experience in T20 cricket will certainly make him a valuable and much-needed addition to the MI squad. It will be interesting to see how the pacer goes this season.

