As the days go by, the saga surrounding Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals (RR) continues to take new turns. On August 7, ESPNcricinfo reported that the Kerala batter had asked to be released from the franchise, a request he is believed to have made soon after the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Since then, several franchises have shown interest in securing Samson’s services, including five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). According to a report by Cricbuzz on August 13, RR reportedly demanded one of Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, or Shivam Dube in exchange. However, CSK are said to be unwilling to entertain such a trade.

Just two days later, on August 15, Anandabazar Patrika reported that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had also entered the race for Samson. The franchise is believed to be exploring a deal that would involve trading either Angkrish Raghuvanshi or Ramandeep Singh.

Sanju Samson was retained by the Royals for ₹18 crore ahead of the 2025 season, while Raghuvanshi and Ramandeep are valued at ₹3 crore and ₹4 crore respectively. This means KKR would have to add a significant cash sum to balance the trade.

With the speculation intensifying and Samson’s future with RR still uncertain, here are three reasons why trading for either Angkrish Raghuvanshi or Ramandeep Singh from KKR could prove to be a smart move for Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026.

3 reasons why RR trading in Angkrish Raghuvanshi or Ramandeep Singh from KKR for IPL 2026 would be the right move

#1 Adding depth to the middle order

Rajasthan Royals (RR) endured a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign, finishing ninth on the points table. One of their biggest concerns was the lack of contribution from the middle order, which failed to deliver consistent performances.

West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer had a forgettable season, scoring just 239 runs in 13 innings at an average of 21.72 and a strike rate of 145.73, with only one half-century.

Shubham Dubey played eight innings and managed 106 runs at an average of 26.50 with a strike rate of 160.60. Nitish Rana also struggled, managing only 217 runs in 11 innings at an average of 21.70 and a strike rate of 161.94.

The addition of players like Angkrish Raghuvanshi or Ramandeep Singh could provide much-needed depth and stability to RR’s middle order, complementing the top three of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and Riyan Parag.

Raghuvanshi, the young Mumbai batter, has already featured in 22 matches for KKR, scoring 463 runs at an average of 28.93 and a strike rate of 144.68, including two half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Ramandeep has taken on the role of a lower-order finisher. Across 20 IPL innings, the right-hander has scored 217 runs at a strike rate of 158.39. His ability to accelerate in the death overs, along with Raghuvanshi’s top-order potential, makes either player a valuable addition to the Royals’ setup. Their inclusion could go a long way in solving RR’s middle-order woes ahead of IPL 2026.

#2 Can be part of the long-term future

Another advantage of bringing in either Angkrish Raghuvanshi or Ramandeep Singh is their potential to be part of Rajasthan Royals’ long-term plans and leadership group in the years ahead. The 21-year-old Raghuvanshi already has leadership experience, having captained SoBo Mumbai Falcons in three matches during the T20 Mumbai 2025 tournament.

On the other hand, Ramandeep brings the added value of international exposure, having represented India in T20Is. At 28, he still has several years of cricket ahead of him and could serve as a reliable presence for the franchise in the long run.

Rajasthan already boast a strong young core with the likes of Riyan Parag (23), Yashasvi Jaiswal (23), Dhruv Jurel (24), and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (14). Adding either Raghuvanshi or Ramandeep to this mix would further strengthen that foundation, giving RR a talented group of players capable of contributing significantly in the coming years.

#3 Both offer various skills beyond batting

While both Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ramandeep Singh strengthen the team with their batting, they also provide valuable skills beyond it. Raghuvanshi displayed his wicketkeeping ability during the T20 Mumbai 2025 tournament, showcasing his versatility.

Ramandeep, on the other hand, can chip in with overs of medium pace and is an exceptional fielder, having taken some outstanding catches in his career. Their all-round abilities make them assets to any side, and bringing in either of them could significantly add value to the Rajasthan Royals.

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More