3 reasons why Ruturaj Gaikwad can win the orange cap in IPL 2023

Ruturaj Gaikwad has made a phenomenal start to his IPL 2023 campaign. He slammed 92 off 50 deliveries against the Gujarat Titans in the first game of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gaikwad took apart the opposition's bowling line-up, striking nine sixes and four fours over the course of his innings.

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Wow, Ruturaj Gaikwad is looking in very good touch. That punch through the off-side and now this square drive were exceptional Wow, Ruturaj Gaikwad is looking in very good touch. That punch through the off-side and now this square drive were exceptional

The CSK management will be stoked to see the youngster in good touch early in the tournament. Over the last couple of years, Gaikwad has become a crucial member of CSK, having also won the orange cap in 2021.

Here, we look at three reasons why Ruturaj Gaikwad can win the orange cap again in IPL 2023.

#1 Form

While we all know that he batted really well in the ongoing game, Gaikwad's general form coming into the IPL has just been magnificent. He was the second-highest run getter in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 660 runs in five games. He made centuries in all three knock-out games that he played, including a double century in the quarter-finals against Uttar Pradesh. He was adjudged the player-of-the-series for his stellar batting.

#2 Experience

The 26-year old is now an experienced man, having played over 90 T20s. He has an impressive record in the format with an average of 35.01 and a strike-rate of 133.96. This is his fourth year in the IPL, and has already played 37 games in the cash-rich tournament. All the experience from previous years will help him adapt to the new challenges that he will face in this year's edition of the IPL.

#3 Opens the batting

Ruturaj Gaikwad opens the innings for CSK, alongside Devon Conway. He has one of the highest probability of winning the cap, as the openers get to face the most deliveries over the course of an innings. As such, Gaikwad will have ample opportunity to take home the prized possession.

Poll : 0 votes