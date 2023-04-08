3 reasons why Shimron Hetmyer should bat higher up the order for RR in IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have had a mixed start to IPL 2023. RR thrashed their first opponents, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), by a margin of 72 runs in their opening encounter. In their second match, they lost narrowly by five runs against the Punjab Kings.

RR will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 8, 2023 at 3:30 pm IST at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Shimron Hetmyer has often been used as a floater by RR and in the first two matches, the Windies batter batted at number six and seven, respectively. Though he averages 58 and has a strike rate of almost 171 in IPL 2023, it would be in the interest of the team if Hetmyer bats in the top order.

On that note, here is a look at three such reasons why the left-hander needs to bat higher up the order for RR:

#1 Good track record batting at number four in IPL cricket

Shimron Hetmyer has a good track record batting at number four

Hetmyer has a good track record batting at number four in IPL cricket. In six innings, he has scored 161 runs at an average of 53.67 and a strike rate of 153.33 with one half-century.

As far as T20Is are concerned, Hetymer averages 20.97 in 42 innings. His best performances are batting at number four, where he averages 25.83 and has scored three of the four half-centuries for the Windies.

Hetymer should be the perfect number four for RR and the franchise should look to groom him to bat at the said position for the remainder of IPL 2023.

#2 Can spend more time on the crease considering his current form

Shimrom Hetmyer has been in good form in IPL 2023

Hetymer has been in good batting form in IPL 2023. As mentioned above, in two innings, he has scored 58 runs at an average of 58 and a strike rate of almost 171. He has provided the finishing touches to the innings and if he had not been run out in the encounter against Punjab Kings, RR could have won that encounter.

It is to the advantage of RR that Hetmyer spends more time at the crease. He has been in good form in the first two matches of IPL 2023 and it will be in the interest of the franchise that he spends more time in the middle. The more he bats, the more chances he will score runs at a quick pace which will subsequently benefit the team.

Hetymer should bat no later than number four for RR for the remainder of IPL 2023.

#3 Can take up more responsibility in the absence of Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal has been out of touch in IPL 2023

In RR's first two matches of IPL 2023, Devdutt Padikkal batted at number four without much success. Padikkal has scored 23 runs at an average of 11.50 and a strike rate of 74.19 and accordingly has been dropped for the game against DC.

RR could consider pushing Hetymer to bat at number four and take up more responsibility in place of the out-of-form Padikkal. Hetymer could be an asset in the middle overs for RR. He can provide perfect finishing touches to the innings with the likes of Riyan Parag, Ravi Ashwin and Jason Holder in the death overs if he gets his eye in.

