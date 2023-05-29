3 reasons why a shortened game is an advantage for CSK in the IPL 2023 final vs GT

The IPL 2023 Final will take place in Ahmedabad tonight between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match was scheduled to take place last night at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, persistent rain and hailstorm compelled the organizers to push the game to the reserve day.

Although the weather forecast hints that there is no chance of rain tonight in Ahmedabad, the organizers will be forced to reduce overs if the weather changes and it rains heavily again.

Last night, a graphic by the broadcaster suggested that the match would be reduced to 19-overs-a-side if match starts at 9:45 pm IST, 15-over match at 10:30 pm IST, 12-over match at 11:00 pm IST and 9-over match at 11:30 pm IST.

Neither of the two teams would want to play a shortened match because they have worked hard for the last two months to make it to the final. However, here are three resons why the Chennai Super Kings will have an advantage if the rain shortens the game.

#1 Chennai Super Kings' players have a lot of experience of playing shortened matches

Chennai Super Kings have some of the most experienced players in their squad. The likes of MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, and Moeen Ali have played in a lot of shortened matches.

If the overs are reduced, the aforementioned names would have a good idea of how to plan their game accordingly. Captain MS Dhoni has achieved much success in rain-shortened matches.

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya does not have that much experience of playing rain-shortened games.

All matches of Gujarat Titans so far have been 20-overs-a-side games. The experience can prove to be decisive in a rain-shortened final.

#2 CSK have a lot of variety in their IPL 2023 bowling attack

If the match is reduced to 10-overs-a-side, CSK will have a slight advantage because Deepak Chahar can trouble the openers with his swing, and MS Dhoni can introduce spinners early. Plus, death overs specialist Matheesha Pathirana could come into the attack just after Chahar completes his spell.

The GT batters may struggle to tackle the variety of bowlers present in the Chennai Super Kings team. Hence, the Super Kings will have a slight edge here.

#3 CSK have many big-hitters in their IPL 2023 team

Gujarat Titans have achieved a lot of success in IPL 2023 with their template of Wriddhiman Saha opening the innings with Shubman Gill, followed by Sai Sudharsan at number three. GT will be forced to change their template if it is a shortened game because Sudharsan has not been able to accelerate in the slog overs.

On the other hand, the Chennai Super Kings have Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, and MS Dhoni in their middle-order. All of them can hit the ball out of the park right from the first ball. CSK will not be forced to change their template if the overs are reduced.

Thus, if the IPL 2023 Final is not a 20-overs-a-side contest, the Chennai Super Kings will have the slight upper hand.

Poll : 0 votes