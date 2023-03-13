3 reasons why Shubman Gill must replace KL Rahul permanently in the Indian Test team

Shubman Gill's stock as a cricketer has skyrocketed owing to his brilliant recent form. Gill first made his maiden Test century in December against Bangladesh and then notched his first ODI ton in January. He followed it up with two more hundreds in the 50-over format, including a double century against New Zealand.

He then announced his arrival as an all-format player with a majestic century in a T20 against the Kiwis. In doing so, he became the youngest Indian to have scored centuries in all three formats.

Following KL Rahul’s dip in form, he was included in the Indian squad for the final two Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 23-year-old has done enough to hold on to the spot for the time being.

Here, we look at three reasons why Shubman Gill must replace KL Rahul permanently in the Indian Test team.

#1 Shubman Gill's promise

Right from his U-19 days, Shubman Gill was seen as a batting prodigy, courtesy of his dominating performances in age-group cricket. Gill was subsequently fast-tracked into India's 50-over side in 2019 as was even considered an option heading into the 2019 World Cup.

Although he had a tough initiation at the highest level, he went back to the domestic circuit and once again bossed the arena. He made it back to the Indian setup and did well during the Australian tour in 2020-21 and his strokeplay stood out. Pundits, ex-cricketers, fans and commentators all have the common belief that Gill is going to be the next big thing in world cricket.

#2 Current form

Shubman Gill is in the middle of a purple patch at the moment, having scored centuries in all three formats in the last few months. Gill first scored a maiden Test ton in December, then had a brilliant run in the ODIs against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. He then smashed a T20 century against New Zealand as well.

Coming in for KL Rahul, he scored a century in the ongoing Ahmedabad Test, which further underlines his supreme form. India must make the most of his form and confidence instead of having him warm the bench.

#3 KL Rahul has got enough chances

KL Rahul made his Test match debut back in 2014 and has represented India in 47 matches in the format so far. 47 Tests is a big enough sample size, but Rahul has failed to cement his place in the side. His showings have been extremely inconsistent, which has kled to his axing earlier as well.

Rahul has an average of 33.44 in Tests, which is quite disappointing. In a country like India, where there is no dearth of talent, it would be extremely unfair to continue giving opportunities to an underperforming player. Hence, India must move on from Rahul and give Gill an extended run.

Poll : 0 votes