3 reasons why SRH need not worry despite loss to RCB in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) returned to winning ways, beating the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 35 runs in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The win helped RCB keep their playoff hopes alive in the competition. On the other hand, SRH would like to believe it was more of an aberration after the way they played in their previous games.

The scenario was a bit different from the previous matches for Hyderabad where they batted first and posted daunting scores on the board. However, they couldn't get the luxury this time, with RCB batting first. Yet again the pitch looked like a belter but as the innings progressed, it seemed it was two-paced as the off-pace deliveries were gripping.

The Royal Challengers went on to post a competitive score of 206 but it still looked below par. However, the Bengaluru bowlers devised a clear plan and quickly dismissed both openers.

Unlike the previous matches, the middle overs proved crucial for Bengaluru as Hyderabad kept losing wickets. Despite some late-order hitting from the skipper Pat Cummins, Hyderabad succumbed to their third defeat of the competition.

However, there isn't much to worry about for SRH. In a tournament spanning at least fourteen games, you can't win all and there are bound to be some hiccups during the tournament. Having said that, let us have a look at three reasons why SRH shouldn't worry irrespective of the defeat:

# 1. The X factor of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma during their blistering 131-run stand against DC.

The SRH opening duo didn't fire on Thursday but they have already shown what they are capable of. Travis Head has been in scintillating form and his ball striking has been as pure as it gets. He was flummoxed by a good delivery from Will Jacks against RCB but that shouldn't deter his confidence.

Even in the next game, if the ball is in his area, Head will go for the big shot without thinking about his wicket. This is what makes him one of the most dangerous batters going around. He can make power-hitting look ridiculously easy with a simple motto of 'See the ball and hit the ball'.

Not to mention his opening partner Abhishek Sharma who has been perhaps even a notch above him. Not only has he given blistering starts but has almost broken the opposition bowling attack with his blitzkrieg in the powerplay. It was one of those rare off days for the opening duo that has been scoring heaps of runs.

# 2. The presence of the best T20 batter in the world- Heinrich Klaasen

Klaasen has been the most consistent T20 batter with an incredible strike rate.

When you have Heinrich Klaasen in the form he is in, more often than not, you will back the team to win the game. Such has been his hitting prowess in the last two years that bowlers from all across the globe have failed to find an answer to his free bat swing.

Klaasen is undoubtedly the best T20 batter in the world at the moment, with a close second being Suryakumar Yadav. Barely anyone can imagine what Klaasen has done in the last year and a half in T20 cricket. His bat swing is one of the very best in the history of the game.

Klaasen couldn't make a significant contribution on Thursday but there is no need to panic for SRH. He is an out-and-out champion in this format and the way he has batted in the tournament should give them a lot of confidence going forward. He has smashed 27 sixes in the tournament so far while his teammate Abhishek Sharma is in second place with 26.

# 3. SRH have an experienced bowling attack with an astute cricketing brain at the helm of things

Jaydev Unadkat celebrates picking a wicket against RCB with his teammates.

Despite their extraordinary show with the bat in the previous games, the SRH bowling attack has been nowhere close to their best. Pat Cummins has led his troops well but has been left short of answers occasionally when his bowlers haven't quite bowled to the field and erred from their plans.

The pace bowling cartel comprises Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, and Jaydev Unadkat, who have significant experience at the top level. Barring Natarajan, none of the bowlers have looked threatening, with Cummins and Bhuvneshwar bowling well in patches

Even in the spin department, they have the likes of Mayank Markande and Shahbaz Ahmed who have been part of the Indian squad in the past. The entire bowling unit has a lot of experience and it's just a matter of time until they raise their game after the loss against RCB.

