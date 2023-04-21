3 reasons why SRH should play Umran Malik in their IPL 2023 clash against CSK

Having been left out of SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) playing XI for their last IPL 2023 clash, Umran Malik will be itching to get onto the park when his team faces the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 21.

SRH will be looking to return to winning ways after losing to Mumbai Indians (MI) at home in their last game. Facing CSK, who won their last encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), SRH will be up against a batting lineup that has posted big scores consistently thus far.

To that end, they would do well to pick Umran in their playing XI in order to bolster their bowling unit. His aggression automatically brings a lot of energy that is bound to bolster the team and lend them extra wings.

Having left him out for their last game, we look at three reasons why SRH must pick him for tonight's IPL 2023 clash against CSK:

#1 His extra pace is a point of difference for SRH

There is no denying that Umran is SRH's fastest bowler and one of the fastest, if not the fastest, partaking in IPL 2023. This factor automatically adds a point of difference to SunRisers' bowling unit and gives it a complete look.

While Marco Jansen has clocked speeds in excess of 140 kmph regularly, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan don't necessarily do so. Umran automatically brings a cutting edge with him and can bombard the CSK middle order with his velocity.

With the likes of Shivam Dube and Moeen Ali often troubled by high pace at hard lengths, the 'Jammu Express' is the ideal option for SRH to turn to in order to maximize that weakness.

#2 He is a natural wicket-taker in the middle overs

Fiery and full of aggression, Umran is a go-to wicket-taker in the middle overs (File image).

Umran's best usage last season came right after the powerplay, while he was bowled out before the death overs began. Using him as an enforcer in the middle overs tends to bring the best out of him with enough boundary riders to back him in case of an aggressive shot.

Surprisingly though, skipper Aiden Markram used him in the last over of the powerplay against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before he was asked to bowl the final over. Things didn't go to plan as Nitish Rana took the bolter apart for 28 runs in the last powerplay over.

Markram will do well to draft Umran into the playing XI against CSK, given that he can break the game open. He should take to it like a duck to water and in order to put the Super Kings' middle order under pressure, it is important that he plays in tonight's IPL 2023 clash.

#3 The form of T Natarajan and Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar hasn't hit his straps yet in the ongoing IPL season (File image).

Natarajan has picked up the odd wicket this season but has been very expensive for SRH as he has struggled to execute his yorkers at will at the death. Washington Sundar hasn't bagged wickets at will himself and this is something that the SunRisers will be wary of ahead of their IPL 2023 clash against CSK.

That's where a natural wicket-taker like Umran could ease their load to a good extent. While he isn't known for bowling at the death, a quick burst of wickets in the middle overs can certainly ease Sundar and Natarajan into their respective roles across different phases, while allowing them to string in tighter overs.

This will also allow the visitors to use their matchup card to good effect at different points in the contest. Umran's presence is bound to keep the batters on their toes and hence, must start in tonight's IPL 2023 contest.

Should Umran Malik take the field when SRH play CSK in their IPL 2023 clash at Chepauk? Have your say in the comments section below!

