3 reasons why Venkatesh Iyer is a dark horse for the 50-over World Cup

Venkatesh Iyer has had an interesting couple of years. The all-rounder made his mark with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before going on to represent India for a brief period.

However, things haven't gone as planned for him since then. It was almost as if things happened too quickly, as he didn't manage to cement his place in the national side and had to return to the domestic circuit for Madhya Pradesh.

Venkatesh has put in the grind on the domestic circuit and has come back with a point to prove in IPL 2023. His form early in the season is a reminder, not only to the viewers but to the selectors, of just how useful he can be for any side. In more ways than one, he is a dark horse for the 50-over World Cup later this year.

We take a look at three reasons why:

#1 India don't have a replacement for Hardik Pandya

After his injury, Hardik Pandya remodeled himself as an effective all-rounder, especially in the bowling department. His batting skills require no introduction, with the right-handed batter usually a menace in the middle with his power-hitting skills.

It's his bowling that has caught the eye. Usually looked at as a bowler who could chip in with a few overs, he is now a handy bowler who can also take the new ball. Not only that, he can contribute in all three departments, with his leadership also being a key factor.

Venkatesh Iyer might not tick all those boxes, but he's the best like-for-like replacement for Hardik at the moment.

#2 A left-hander in the middle is always a bonus

With Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, India have two left-handed batters they can use in the middle order. The absence of Rishabh Pant still leaves the team with a quality left-hander that could bat higher up the order if and when required for matchups.

Venkatesh Iyer has seemed equally comfortable against pace and spin and could be a fine inclusion in the middle order. He has also shown his versatility by batting lower down the order when he was given the chance to represent India last year.

#3 Venkatesh Iyer has shown great form in the IPL this season

Since being retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders, Venkatesh Iyer has repaid the team management's faith in IPL 2023. He has scored 285 runs in eight matches and is averaging 35 at a strike rate of 154.

To go with that, he has also already scored a century this season. His 104 against the Mumbai Indians earlier in the season was his first century in the tournament and his highest score in the tournament. The all-rounder has been in fine form and could be a handy addition to any squad.

