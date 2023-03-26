3 reasons why Virat Kohli might win the Orange Cap in IPL 2023

The last few months have been great for Virat Kohli and his fans as the superstar returned to form after a prolonged period in which he struggled for runs and rhythm. Since making his 71st ton against Afghanistan during the Asia Cup, Kohli has scored four more centuries in international cricket, including three in ODIs and one in Tests. He also played an innings for the ages against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup last year.

However, Kohli, in a recent interview, said he feels his best is yet to come and that he hopes it comes during IPL 2023. Fans will hope that Kohli has a sensational season as it will do his confidence a world of good in what is a massive year for Indian cricket with the World Test Championship final and the World Cup lined up after the IPL.

Here's a look at three reasons why Virat Kohli might win the Orange Cap in IPL 2023:

#1 Recent form

As mentioned earlier, Virat Kohli has looked in good touch in recent times despite not being at his best. In the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he had some promising starts before being dismissed. He seems to be in a much better head space this year than he was ahead of the previous season of the IPL. Last year, too much chatter regarding his form put him under a lot of pressure.

#2 Will open the innings

Virat Kohli is all set to open the innings alongside skipper Faf du Plessis. It is worth noting that no non-opener has won the orange cap so far across 15 editions of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. This is quite logical since openers get to face the most deliveries over the course of an innings. As such, Kohli will have ample opportunity to take home the prized possession.

#3 RCB play 7 games in Bangalore

After three years of playing in specific venues due to Covid-19, the IPL has pivoted back to its home-and-away format. This means that RCB will play seven games at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, which is a paradise for batters. Thus, Virat Kohli will be a strong contender to win the orange cap in 2023.

