3 reasons why Wanindu Hasaranga at ₹ 1.5 crore is a big steal for SRH in IPL 2024

The SunRisers Hyderabad struck a fantastic deal by picking up Wanindu Hasaranga for INR 1.5 crore at the IPL 2024 auction, which is being held in Dubai on Tuesday.

Hasaranga, a leg-spinner, is known to be one of the finest proponents of his art in the world at the moment. The 26-year-old was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this year, and this allowed him to put his name up for the auction.

The Sri Lankan is highly feared across the globe and is one of the few wrist spinners who prefer bowling with the new ball. The variety of options that Hasaranga has in his armory is what makes him so dangerous.

We look at three reasons why Wanindu Hasaranga at ₹ 1.5 crore is a big steal for SRH:

#1 His versatility in this format is unmatched

Hasaranga is renowned for the versatility that he has in his bowling. The Galle-born cricketer has a lot of variety to go with the stock leg-break that he bowls. Hasaranga has a good googly and can also bowl the flipper with a lot of efficiency. It is these factors that make him such a dangerman in this format of the game.

It was rather unfortunate that he missed out on the ODI World Cup held in India earlier this year owing to injury.

SunRisers will feel that the variety that Hasaranga offers will help them push for a playoff berth in the upcoming season of the IPL.

#2 Wrist spin is key in T20 cricket

Unlike its early days, T20 cricket has become increasingly accommodative to leg-spinners of late.

In fact, a lot of games are decided by how well the leg-spinners bowl in it. The likes of Rashid Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi and Hasaranga himself have redefined the roles of the wrist spinner in this format of the game.

The SunRisers are extremely fortunate to have bagged such an experienced spinner for INR 1.5 crore.

#3 His experience in the IPL will help them tremendously

Hasaranga, who was with the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the last three seasons, has enough IPL experience to prove his wares with the franchise. He knows the Indian conditions very well, and this means that he will be able to adapt quickly to them.

The RGICS in Hyderabad is known to be extremely batting-friendly but Hasaranga has enough experience to know how to bowl on such tracks.

