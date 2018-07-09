Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 reasons why AB de Villiers’ decision to retire was selfish 

murtazahusain21
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
8.19K   //    09 Jul 2018, 21:29 IST

In an interview earlier today, ABD confirmed his participation in the IPL next few years
In an interview earlier today, ABD confirmed his participation in the for the IPL next few years

On 23 May, 2018, cricket fans across the globe had to come to terms with an awful news – the retirement of legendary batsman AB de Villiers from all forms of cricket – only a year before the 2019 ODI World Cup, a tournament in which his team needed him the most. He had said in a video message,

"Hi, this is the Tux Cricket Club, the high-performance centre in Pretoria where 14 seasons ago I arrived as a nervous youngster when I was first called into the Proteas squad. Today, at the same place, I want to let you know that I have decided to retire from all international cricket with immediate effect.”

"After 114 Tests, 228 ODIs, 78 T20Is. It is time for others to take over. I have had my turn and to be honest I am tired. This is a tough decision. I have thought long and hard about it. I would like to retire still playing decent cricket. After the fantastic series win against India and Australia, now feels the right time to step aside. It would not be right for me to pick and choose where and when and in what format I play for the Proteas. For me in green and gold, it must be everything or nothing. I will always be grateful to my teammates, coaches and the staff of Cricket South Africa for their support through all these years," De Villiers concluded.

Ever since, it has been argued that de Villiers’ decision to retire was selfish, and didn’t go down well with most of his fans. Here we take a look at reasons why he should have not retired before the 2019 World Cup.

#3 Fine form

Ab de Villiers notched up six fifties for RCB this year
AB de Villiers notched up six fifties for RCB this year

Had de Villiers announced his retirement due to poor form, it would have been a different story altogether. The batsman, who represented South Africa in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is, was not facing any issues with his form. In fact, his latest performance in the Indian Premier League was also good, in which he scored six fifties, including a personal best score of 90* in the match against Delhi Daredevils on 21 April. He scored 480 runs in 12 innings at an average of 53.33. In October 2017, he scored a 176 against Bangladesh at Paarl. His form had not waned, and he could have continued to perform only better in the next one year to help South Africa in the World Cup. 

Page 1 of 3 Next
IPL 2018 South Africa Cricket AB de Villiers AB Retires
5 factors that might have influenced AB de Villiers’...
RELATED STORY
Three possible replacements for AB de Villiers in T20...
RELATED STORY
AB de Villiers announces sudden retirement from...
RELATED STORY
AB de Villiers - The Last Gentleman of the Game Bids Adieu
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: ICC set to ban AB De Villiers if he fails to...
RELATED STORY
Retirements that left the Cricketing World in shock
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Aiden Markram could become the next de...
RELATED STORY
Fan reactions to AB de Villiers' retirement announcement
RELATED STORY
AB de Villiers retires: Top 5 de Villiers knocks in Test...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why AB de Villiers is the Lionel Messi of cricket
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us