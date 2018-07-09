3 reasons why AB de Villiers’ decision to retire was selfish

In an interview earlier today, ABD confirmed his participation in the for the IPL next few years

On 23 May, 2018, cricket fans across the globe had to come to terms with an awful news – the retirement of legendary batsman AB de Villiers from all forms of cricket – only a year before the 2019 ODI World Cup, a tournament in which his team needed him the most. He had said in a video message,

"Hi, this is the Tux Cricket Club, the high-performance centre in Pretoria where 14 seasons ago I arrived as a nervous youngster when I was first called into the Proteas squad. Today, at the same place, I want to let you know that I have decided to retire from all international cricket with immediate effect.”

"After 114 Tests, 228 ODIs, 78 T20Is. It is time for others to take over. I have had my turn and to be honest I am tired. This is a tough decision. I have thought long and hard about it. I would like to retire still playing decent cricket. After the fantastic series win against India and Australia, now feels the right time to step aside. It would not be right for me to pick and choose where and when and in what format I play for the Proteas. For me in green and gold, it must be everything or nothing. I will always be grateful to my teammates, coaches and the staff of Cricket South Africa for their support through all these years," De Villiers concluded.

Ever since, it has been argued that de Villiers’ decision to retire was selfish, and didn’t go down well with most of his fans. Here we take a look at reasons why he should have not retired before the 2019 World Cup.

#3 Fine form

AB de Villiers notched up six fifties for RCB this year

Had de Villiers announced his retirement due to poor form, it would have been a different story altogether. The batsman, who represented South Africa in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is, was not facing any issues with his form. In fact, his latest performance in the Indian Premier League was also good, in which he scored six fifties, including a personal best score of 90* in the match against Delhi Daredevils on 21 April. He scored 480 runs in 12 innings at an average of 53.33. In October 2017, he scored a 176 against Bangladesh at Paarl. His form had not waned, and he could have continued to perform only better in the next one year to help South Africa in the World Cup.