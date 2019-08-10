3 reasons why India must persist with Deepak Chahar in the limited overs formats

India must give a long rope to Deepak Chahar

With the 50-over World Cup concluded, the Indian team management is now focusing on preparing a squad for the T20 World Cup to be held next year in Australia. To that end, the team is auditioning a few bowlers who could partner Jasprit Bumrah at the mega event.

Deepak Chahar has been on the fringes of the Indian cricket team for some time now. Although the player was decent in the domestic competitions the last two seasons, his presence in the Indian team was limited due to the squad's preparation for the 50-over World Cup.

With Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah in the team, there was no place for Deepak Chahar during the World Cup

However, with the completion of the World Cup, the onus is now on building a strong squad for the future and hence we could see a lot of debutants in the coming months playing for the Indian team.

Although all these players deserve a few games to prove themselves, here are three reasons why Deepak Chahar must be given a long rope in the team.

#3 Power-play specialist

Deepak picks plenty of wickets in the power-play

A vital element of Chahar's bowling is the swing he can generate at the start of the innings. He can swing the ball in either direction, and that is particularly dangerous when the batsman is starting out at the crease.

This has often resulted in wickets, the latest example being his three-wicket spell against West Indies in the 3rd game of the T20 series. That performance was not a one-off; the right-arm bowler has been one of the best pacers in the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League.

Apart from ODIs and T20s, Chahar could also be an asset in Tests. If he can develop a few more variations, he could turn out to be an important part of the Indian team in the future.

