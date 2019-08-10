×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 reasons why India must persist with Deepak Chahar in the limited overs formats

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Feature
126   //    10 Aug 2019, 04:46 IST

India must give a long rope to Deepak Chahar
India must give a long rope to Deepak Chahar

With the 50-over World Cup concluded, the Indian team management is now focusing on preparing a squad for the T20 World Cup to be held next year in Australia. To that end, the team is auditioning a few bowlers who could partner Jasprit Bumrah at the mega event.

Deepak Chahar has been on the fringes of the Indian cricket team for some time now. Although the player was decent in the domestic competitions the last two seasons, his presence in the Indian team was limited due to the squad's preparation for the 50-over World Cup.

With Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah in the team, there was no place for Deepak Chahar during the World Cup
With Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah in the team, there was no place for Deepak Chahar during the World Cup

However, with the completion of the World Cup, the onus is now on building a strong squad for the future and hence we could see a lot of debutants in the coming months playing for the Indian team.

Although all these players deserve a few games to prove themselves, here are three reasons why Deepak Chahar must be given a long rope in the team.

#3 Power-play specialist

Deepak picks plenty of wickets in the power-play
Deepak picks plenty of wickets in the power-play

A vital element of Chahar's bowling is the swing he can generate at the start of the innings. He can swing the ball in either direction, and that is particularly dangerous when the batsman is starting out at the crease.

This has often resulted in wickets, the latest example being his three-wicket spell against West Indies in the 3rd game of the T20 series. That performance was not a one-off; the right-arm bowler has been one of the best pacers in the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League.

Apart from ODIs and T20s, Chahar could also be an asset in Tests. If he can develop a few more variations, he could turn out to be an important part of the Indian team in the future.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
India vs West Indies 2019 Chennai Super Kings Indian Cricket Team Deepak Chahar
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in West Indies 2019
1st T20I | Sat, 03 Aug
WI 95/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 98/6 (17.2 ov)
India won by 4 wickets
WI VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 04 Aug
IND 167/5 (20.0 ov)
WI 98/4 (15.3 ov)
India won by 22 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS WI live score
3rd T20I | Tue, 06 Aug
WI 146/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 150/3 (19.1 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
WI VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 08 Aug
WI 54/1 (13.0 ov)
IND
No Result
WI VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Tomorrow, 07:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 07:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 07:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 30 Aug, 08:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Global T20 Canada
Physical Disability World Series
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Euro T20 Slam
Caribbean Premier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us