×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

3 Reasons why Royal Challengers Bangalore could win their maiden IPL title in 2020

Meit Sampat
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 29 Feb 2020, 22:02 IST

Enter
Enter

The upcoming 2020 IPL season will indeed be a challenge for Virat Kohli and his boys. The team, led by Kohli, has had a horrendous run in the last three years. They finished last on the points table in the years 2017 and 2019, and sixth out of eight teams in 2018.

Kohli will be keen to get his team to a winning start in the upcoming season of the IPL. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have qualified for the IPL final on three occasions - in the years 2009, 2011 and 2016. However, they are yet to win the coveted IPL trophy.

While the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have been an integral part of the RCB outfit, the lack of performances from other players has often resulted in the downfall of the team in the past.

Luckily, the team management of RCB acquired the services of experienced overseas players like Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Kane Richardson, and a few others to strengthen their team in the 2020 IPL auction. The team now looks like a more balanced outfit with a good blend of Indian and overseas players.

On that note, lat's take a look at why the 2020 IPL will be a perfect opportunity for RCB to win their maiden IPL trophy:

#1. Variety in the opening combination

Aaron Finch is a welcome addition
Aaron Finch is a welcome addition

In the past, RCB have been over-reliant on the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to get them across the finishing line on several occasions. Lack of options as openers has forced Virat Kohli to give up his number 3 batting position and he has opened the batting for RCB several times.

The 2020 IPL season may see Virat Kohli getting back to his number 3 batting position as RCB have an experienced opener in Aaron Finch to open the batting. The Australian skipper in the ODI and T20 format is an exceptional T20 player and has the knack of scoring big runs in the T20 format.

Parthiv Patel had a reasonable IPL season in 2019 and in all likelihood, will open the batting with Finch in the 2020 IPL. The presence of Finch will firstly ensure that there is a left-hand right-hand combination at the top of the order. Finch has a considerable experience of playing T20 cricket around the globe and can guide Patel while batting together.

Advertisement

Apart from Finch and Patel, RCB have the likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Joshua Phillippe as their back up openers. The 19-year-old Padikkal was the highest run-scorer in the 2019-2020 Vijay Hazare trophy and scored consistently at the top of the order. He will look to make his presence felt on the big stage if and when he gets an opportunity.

Joshua Phillippe too has tasted success as an opener in Big Bash cricket and if he gets an opportunity, he will look to replicate his Big Bash League performances in IPL.

Thus RCB have a variety of options in the opening department which will ensure that their skipper and the other middle-order batsmen bat at their regular batting positions.

The very thought of Finch opening the batting with Parthiv Patel followed by Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers may cause nightmares in the camp of the opponents.

1 / 3 NEXT
Published 29 Feb 2020, 22:02 IST
IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore AB de Villiers Virat Kohli
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 3 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 4 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 5 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 6 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 7 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 8 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 9 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 10 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 11 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 12 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 13 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 14 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 16 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 17 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 18 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DC VS CSK preview
Match 19 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 20 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 21 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 23 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 24 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DC VS KKR preview
Match 25 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 26 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 27 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 28 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 29 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 30 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 31 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 33 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 34 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 35 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Match 36 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 37 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 38 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DC preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us